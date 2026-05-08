Gamuda Berhad menunjukkan kemerosotan peranannya di sektor infrastruktur di Taiwan sesudah berhasil memperoleh kontrak pekerjaan badan awam dan kemudahan electromekanikal untuk Projek MRT Laluan Xiaogang-Linyuan di Kaohsiung bernilai RM3.30 bilion (NTD 26.39 bilion). Menurut makluman kepada Bursa Malaysia, projek tersebut dikeluarkan oleh Biro Transit Aliran Massa Kerajaan Bandar Kaohsiung kepada syarikat usaha sama (JV) yang dipimpin oleh Gamuda.

Gamuda Berhad ( Gamuda ) menyatakan kemerosotan peranannya di sektor infrastruktur di Taiwan sesudah berhasil memperoleh kontrak pekerjaan badan awam dan kemudahan elektromekanikal untuk Projek MRT Laluan Xiaogang-Linyuan di Kaohsiung bernilai RM3.30 bilion (NTD 26.39 bilion).

Menurut makluman kepada Bursa Malaysia, kontrak tersebut dijatuhkan oleh Biro Transit Aliran Massa Kerajaan Bandar Kaohsiung kepada syarikat usaha sama (JV) yang dipimpin oleh Gamuda





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gamuda Taiwan MRT Laluan Xiaogang-Linyuan Kaohsiung RM3.30 Bilion NTD 26.39 Bilion Biro Transit Aliran Massa Kerajaan Bandar Kaoh MRT Laluan Kuning (Pakej YC01) MRT Laluan Jingga (Pakej C04) Pakej YC01 Pakej C04 Projek MRT Laluan Xiaogang-Linyuan Projek MRT Laluan Kuning Projek MRT Laluan Jingga Kalkulator MRT Xizhi Donghu Lebih Daripada 10 Projek Di Taiwan Laporan Gamuda Di Negara Sejak 2002 Episdi Pasaran Taiwan Lombong Awal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan TV host Pauline Lan reveals that she was adopted by her motherMay 6 (Reuters) - ⁠Elon Musk's SpaceX ⁠said on Wednesday it ‌has signed a deal to give Anthropic access to Colossus ​1, a massive ⁠AI supercomputer, ⁠bringing together two of the ⁠most ‌prominent players in the artificial ⁠intelligence race.

Read more »

Japan fires missiles in Philippines drills near Taiwan, drawing China backlashPAOAY (Philippines), May 7 — Japan fired surface-to-ship missiles and sank an old warship in waters between the Philippines and Taiwan as part of major military exercises that...

Read more »

Gamuda s Floating Solar Project in Sabah: Expanding Renewable Energy Pipeline and Recurring Income BaseGamuda s floating solar project in Sabah, while small compared to its Ulu Padas hydroelectric plant, significantly expands its renewable energy (RE) pipeline and strengthens its recurring income base, according to CIMB Securities Research. The project involves integrating a 150MWac floating solar plant alongside the 187.5MW hydroelectric plant, with Gamuda holding a 45% stake in the UPP consortium.

Read more »

RM2.8 juta jayakan CSR Epic BerhadBukan hanya menyesuaikan keuntungan tetapi melaksanakan tanggungjawab kepada masyarakat khususnya rakyat Terengganu.

Read more »