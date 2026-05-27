GameStop's Ryan Cohen Faces Uphill Battle in Unsolicited eBay Takeover Bid

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen's $56 billion offer for eBay has been rejected, and analysts question how he would finance the deal and persuade shareholders. With a tiny stake and major hurdles, Cohen's path to acquiring eBay is seen as unlikely but not impossible.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has proposed an unsolicited takeover bid for eBay, offering $125 per share, half in cash and half in stock. The bid, valued at approximately $56 billion, was rejected by eBay's board as neither credible nor attractive.

Cohen, who co-founded Chewy and led GameStop's turnaround, faces significant obstacles in acquiring a company nearly five times its size. GameStop's cash reserves stand at $9.4 billion, and it has a non-binding commitment for up to $20 billion in debt financing from TD Securities, contingent on achieving investment-grade credit ratings for the combined entity. Industry analysts doubt the feasibility of securing such ratings. Cohen's vague answers about payment logistics have raised further questions on Wall Street.

Despite eBay's refusal, experts outline a possible, albeit unlikely, path: a tender offer directly to shareholders. This approach was used by Paramount Skydance to pressure Warner Bros Discovery into negotiations.

However, gaining approval from major institutional investors like Vanguard, Black Rock, and State Street, which collectively own over 22% of eBay, is considered highly improbable. These firms hold eBay shares as part of index funds and are unlikely to support a hostile bid. Don Bilson of Gordon Haskett stated there is zero chance a tender offer would succeed, as no eBay shareholder would opt in.

GameStop's ownership stake in eBay is minuscule, at about 25,000 shares outright, representing 0.006% of the company. It also holds derivative positions tied to 29 million shares, which may convert to voting rights only upon physical settlement. Even if converted, the stake falls far short of the typical 20% needed to call a special meeting to elect new directors.

GameStop has asked shareholders to increase authorized shares from 1 billion to 2.5 billion, fueling speculation that Cohen plans to issue stock to acquire more eBay shares. The company defends this as a strategic reserve to seize opportunities.

However, Mark Cohen (no relation), former director of retail studies at Columbia Business School, is skeptical, noting Cohen lacks the capacity for a proxy fight. Ryan Cohen's remaining option may be to apply public pressure to wear down eBay's board.

Meanwhile, eBay's stock has risen 32% this year to a $51 billion market value, following strong Q1 earnings and a 200% gain under CEO Jamie Iannone. GameStop shares are up 11% this year but have fallen 70% since June 2021 after accounting for splits





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gamestop Ebay Ryan Cohen Takeover Bid Tender Offer Proxy Fight Institutional Investors Debt Financing Stock Issuance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong's Electric Showcar Faces Same Old ProblemsBYD's new showcar is promising faster charging and more power, but whether these upgrades are enough to save it from financial woes remains to be seen

Read more »

Resource Constraint Hits Queen Elizabeth Hospital II in SabahQueen Elizabeth Hospital II faces critical shortage of medical staff hindering its potential

Read more »

Woman from Myanmar faces charges of giving poison to her daughter in MalaysiaA woman from Myanmar is facing charges of giving poison to her daughter in Malaysia. The prosecution has been postponed due to the defendant's inability to understand the charges in Malay.

Read more »

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds allegedly owe RM8.3mil on upstate New York renovationsFROM Neow Choo Seong, MCA Youth information chief and Barisan Nasional Youth communications director

Read more »