Gamelan: Symbol of Unity, Harmony, and Discipline

The Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Pendidikan dan Penerangan Negeri Johor, Tuan Aznan Tamin, emphasized the importance of gamelan activities in schools as they align with the aspirations of the education system. He highlighted that the values in Malay traditional music can foster holistic development in students, encompassing intellect, emotions, spirituality, and social aspects. He further explained that the rhythm of gamelan symbolizes unity as no single instrument dominates, and each player has a distinct role. Achieving harmony and cohesion in music requires discipline and collaboration.

membawa pengertian mendalam mengenai simbol kesepaduan, keselarasan dan keharmonian yang hanya dicapai menerusi disiplin serta kerjasama. Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Pendidikan dan Penerangan Negeri Johor, Tuan Aznan Tamin berkata, aktiviti gamelan di peringkat sekolah turut selaras dengan aspirasi pendidikan negara kerana nilai dalam muzik tradisional Melayu itu mampu membentuk diri murid secara holistik yang meliputi intelek, emosi, rohani mahu pun sosial.

Katanya, irama gamelan adalah simbol kesepaduan kerana tiada satu alat yang mendominasi secara mutlak dan setiap pemain memainkan peranan tersendiri manakala keselarasan dan keharmonian muzik hanya tercapai melalui disiplin serta kerjasama. Beliau berkata demikian dalam majlis penutup Pertandingan Muzik Gamelan Melayu Peringkat Kebangsaan Sekolah Berasrama Penuh (SBP) 2026 di Kompleks Warisan Sultan Abu Bakar, JohorBahru , baru-baru ini





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Education Discipline Collaboration Unity Harmony Gamelan Traditional Music Malay Students Intellect Emotions Spirituality Social Aspects Values Aspirations Education System Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Pendidikan Dan Penerang Tuan Aznan Tamin Pertandingan Muzik Gamelan Melayu Peringkat Ke Kompleks Warisan Sultan Abu Bakar Johorbahru Kolej Islam Sultan Alam Shah (KISAS) Klang Gemawan Zapin Adi Warna Kelas Menengah Sains (SMS) Sultan Iskandar Mersing Lambang Sari Kuda Ritma

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