Gakpo Penalties Seal Late Win for Netherlands Over Uzbekistan in World Cup Warmup

In a controversial World Cup warmup friendly, Cody Gakpo scored two penalties, the second in stoppage time, to give the Netherlands a 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan. The match was marred by several disputed refereeing calls, including a red card for Guus Til and multiple denied penalty appeals for the Dutch. Both teams now prepare for their World Cup group stage openers.

Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo scored both goals from the penalty spot, including one at the death, as his team narrowly defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a World Cup warmup friendly played behind closed doors at Icahn Stadium on Monday.

Gakpo opened the scoring in the 31st minute after a dangerous tackle on Crysencio Summerville by Jakhongir Urozov. Despite early Dutch dominance and the penalty lead, the match turned contentious due to poor refereeing decisions. The Netherlands had at least two more seemingly legitimate penalty appeals ignored, and substitute Guus Til was controversially shown a red card in the 89th minute for an innocuous handball well outside the penalty area.

Uzbekistan equalized in the third minute of stoppage time through Igor Sergeev from one of their few attacks, capitalizing on a sloppy second half from the Dutch. However, in the final moments, Jean-Paul van Hecke was wrestled to the ground by Uzbek defenders during a corner, and the referee awarded the Netherlands a second penalty, which Gakpo converted to secure an unconvincing victory.

The Dutch will now travel to Kansas City before their opening Group F match against Japan in Dallas on Sunday. Uzbekistan, making their World Cup debut, are in Group K and will face Colombia in Mexico City on Thursday, June 18. Separately, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the doping ban of Bolivia midfielder Ramiro Cespedes to 15 months





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netherlands Uzbekistan World Cup Cody Gakpo Penalty Friendly Match Refereeing Controversy Guus Til Red Card Igor Sergeev Group F Group K CAS Cespedes Doping Ban

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico City chases world record for largest Mexican wave ahead of World CupDr G talks about sexual activity among older Malaysians.

Read more »

Norway and Morocco Draw 1-1 in World Cup Warm-UpMartin Odegaard's late equalizer earned Norway a 1-1 draw with Morocco in a World Cup warm-up match in New Jersey.

Read more »

Los Angeles cuts street homelessness with tiny homes, yet crisis endures before World Cup spotlightLOS ANGELES, June 8 — For the past few months, Michael Gilpin has slept in a small, prefabricated house he moved into when he got off the streets of Los Angeles as part of a...

Read more »

Mental health experts warn of gambling addiction risks ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, mental health experts are cautioning that increased betting activity may lead to gambling addiction. They advise families and friends to watch for early signs such as secretive spending, selling prized belongings, and urging others to gamble, especially during major sporting events.

Read more »