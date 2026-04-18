Gagasan Rakyat Youth Reports Defamatory Social Media Allegations on Pulau Sebatik to Police

Gagasan Rakyat Youth wing has filed a police report against a viral social media post falsely accusing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of ceding parts of Pulau Sebatik to Indonesia. The group termed the claims baseless and defamatory, urging authorities to investigate the spread of misinformation and calling for a clear explanation from the Federal Government.

The youth wing of Gagasan Rakyat has officially filed a police report in Kota Kinabalu concerning a widely circulated social media post that falsely accused Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of ceding portions of Pulau Sebatik to Indonesia.

The organization has vehemently refuted these claims, labeling them as entirely unfounded and defamatory.

Datuk Azrul Ibrahim, the Youth Chief and concurrently the Chief Political Secretary in the Chief Minister's Department, stated that the report was lodged at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters with the express purpose of allowing law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate and identify the individuals responsible for disseminating this misinformation.

The allegations, which gained traction through a Facebook post and subsequent comments, fabricated the narrative that territory belonging to Sabah had been transferred to Indonesia.

Azrul Ibrahim issued a stern warning, emphasizing the potential for such unverified assertions to mislead the general public and foster unwarranted tension and unrest. He further implored the Federal Government, specifically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), to provide a definitive and unambiguous explanation regarding the Pulau Sebatik matter.

Moreover, he advocated for decisive legal action to be taken against those perpetuating the spread of false information, citing the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as a relevant piece of legislation.

This incident arises in the wake of conflicting reports surrounding a specific 127.3-hectare parcel of land on Pulau Sebatik.

Recent statements from Indonesia's Presidential Staff Office have reportedly asserted ownership over this area, while the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Raden Mohammad Iman Hascarya Kusumo, has clarified that the land is currently a subject of ongoing negotiations and is not presently under Indonesian control.

The swift action by Gagasan Rakyat Youth underscores the sensitivity surrounding border issues and the potential for online misinformation to have significant political and social ramifications.

The Gagasan Rakyat Youth wing's decision to report the matter to the police signifies a deliberate move to counter what they perceive as a malicious campaign of disinformation aimed at undermining the credibility of the Chief Minister and creating public disquiet.

By involving law enforcement, they aim to establish a formal channel for investigating the origins of the false claims and holding those responsible accountable.

The social media post in question, which has unfortunately garnered significant attention, presents a distorted reality, suggesting a territorial concession that has no basis in fact.

The organization's statement highlights the inherent danger of such unverified information, particularly when it touches upon sensitive national interests and territorial integrity.

The potential for public panic, mistrust in government pronouncements, and exacerbated relations between neighboring countries is a serious concern that the youth wing seeks to address proactively.

Their call for a clear explanation from Wisma Putra is crucial, as it seeks to ensure that the public receives accurate and official information on a matter that has been deliberately muddied by misinformation.

This also serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance in the digital sphere and the importance of media literacy to discern credible information from fabricated narratives.

The reference to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 indicates a desire for stringent application of laws that govern online content, aiming to deter future instances of malicious digital propaganda.

The broader context of the Pulau Sebatik controversy, involving differing perspectives on a specific land parcel, amplifies the impact of the social media allegations.

While the Indonesian Presidential Staff Office’s reported claims of ownership create an element of ambiguity, the clarification from the Indonesian Ambassador suggests a diplomatic process is underway. It is within this delicate environment that the viral social media post has injected an element of sensationalism and potentially unfounded accusation.

The Gagasan Rakyat Youth wing's response is therefore not just about addressing a defamatory social media post, but also about ensuring that public discourse surrounding such sensitive border issues remains grounded in factual reporting and official communications.

The swiftness of their action suggests a recognition of the rapid spread of misinformation online and the need for an equally swift and firm counter-response.

Their engagement with the police and their appeal to the Federal Government reflect a dual strategy: to prosecute those responsible for spreading falsehoods and to solicit official clarification that can help to restore public confidence and prevent the issue from escalating into a wider diplomatic or social crisis.

This situation underscores the persistent challenges faced by governments in managing information in the digital age, particularly when it intersects with national sovereignty and international relations





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Pulau Sebatik Gagasan Rakyat Youth Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor Defamation Misinformation

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