Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Aims for Full Parliamentary Contest in Next General Election

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition has announced its intention to contest all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah and the federal territory of Labuan in the upcoming general election. The coalition's chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, revealed that preparations are underway, including the strengthening of election machinery and the appointment of senior leaders to oversee six electoral zones covering all constituencies. While the current parliamentary term extends to December next year, GRS is beginning its campaign early. The coalition, which currently includes several component parties such as Gagasan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Bersatu Sabah, will use the coalition logo for the election. Details on zone assignments and leadership roles were provided, with Hajiji personally overseeing Zone One. The statement also noted that decisions on allied parties yet to finalize their participation are still pending.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ( GRS ) coalition has formally declared its ambition to field candidates for every parliamentary seat in Sabah and the federal territory of Labuan during Malaysia 's next general election .

This strategic move aims to solidify the coalition's presence across the entire region as it prepares for a nationwide poll. GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor communicated this objective following a Supreme Council meeting in Kota Kinabalu, emphasizing the coalition's commitment to a comprehensive campaign. He confirmed that election preparations have commenced, focusing on reinforcing the organizational structure and machinery within each constituency.

The early start, despite the current parliamentary term not concluding until December next year, underscores the coalition's proactive approach to the electoral contest. To manage the extensive campaign across Sabah and Labuan, the coalition has divided the area into six distinct electoral zones. Senior leaders from component parties have been appointed to supervise readiness and coordinate activities within their assigned zones.

Hajiji Noor will personally lead Zone One, which encompasses the parliamentary constituencies of Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, and Tuaran. Zone Two, covering Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, and Putatan, will be overseen by Gagasan Rakyat deputy president Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. Zone Three, comprising Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, and Sipitang, is assigned to Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman.

Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, acting president of Parti Bersatu Sabah, will coordinate Zone Four, which includes Ranau, Keningau, Pensiangan, and Tenom. The Liberal Democratic Party president, Datuk Chin Su Phin, will manage Zone Five, with constituencies such as Sandakan, Batu Sapi, Libaran, Beluran, and Kinabatangan.

Finally, Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, president of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, will be responsible for Zone Six, covering Tawau, Kalabakan, Lahad Datu, and Semporna. GRS currently functions as the ruling coalition in Sabah, governing alongside Pakatan Harapan, Umno, and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku. Its component parties include Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Cinta Sabah, the Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, and recently admitted Upko.

Regarding electoral arrangements, Hajiji stated that all GRS component parties will contest under the coalition's common logo, presenting a unified front. However, he noted that decisions concerning other political allies who have supported the government but are not yet formal members of GRS remain unresolved, indicating that negotiations or agreements on their participation are still in progress.

This announcement signals GRS's intent to mount a formidable and widespread challenge in the next general election, seeking to secure a dominant mandate across Sabah and Labuan. The early mobilization and zonal management structure reflect a disciplined effort to coordinate campaign resources, candidate selection, and voter outreach well ahead of the official election period. The coalition's strategy aims to consolidate support amid a dynamic political landscape, where alliances and electoral pacts continue to evolve.

The outcome of this comprehensive preparation will be closely observed as an indicator of GRS's strength and organizational capacity in the region





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Gabungan Rakyat Sabah GRS Hajiji Noor Sabah General Election Parliamentary Seats Malaysia Coalition

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