FWCMS Benefits Local Recycling Industry, Says MRA President

The Malaysia Recyclers Association (MRA) reports that the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS) has significantly improved the management of foreign labor within the recycling industry, leading to greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. The system’s resilience across multiple administrations is highlighted, with a call to end politicization and focus on its benefits.

Kuala Lumpur – The local recycling industry continues to reap significant benefits from the implementation of the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System ( FWCMS ). According to Datuk Joe Saravanan, President of the Malaysia Recyclers Association ( MRA ), the system plays a crucial role in supporting the operations of an industry heavily reliant on foreign labor.

He stated that as a sector employing thousands of foreign workers, the existence of FWCMS has enabled companies to manage their workforce in a more organized and efficient manner. Saravanan emphasized the system’s resilience, noting that FWCMS has operated successfully across five different governmental administrations. This demonstrates the system’s inherent strength, the rigor of its implementation, and consistent monitoring regardless of political shifts.

He firmly believes the system itself is not the source of any problems, but rather has delivered advantages to various stakeholders, particularly employers. The real issue, he contends, lies with those who persistently politicize FWCMS despite not contributing to the industry’s growth or well-being. FWCMS is a centralized system designed to streamline the recruitment of foreign workers to Malaysia. It manages applications, approvals, and employer documentation with greater transparency and structure.

Developed by Bestinet Sdn Bhd, the system has also been instrumental in closing loopholes for corruption and reducing reliance on intermediaries in the recruitment process. Bestinet previously reported that FWCMS has successfully curbed cartel activities and eliminated opportunities for exploitation in the management of foreign workers within the country. The recycling industry has directly benefited from improvements in processing times, transparency, and the overall reliability of the system.

Saravanan highlighted the importance of these aspects, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which require a more structured and accountable system to ensure operational continuity. He explained that for many employers, particularly SMEs, the ability to operate within a transparent and organized system is a critical factor in maintaining smooth business operations. The capacity to predictably and legally access needed labor is vital for these businesses to fulfill contracts and maintain their competitive edge.

Without a reliable system, SMEs face significant challenges in planning and executing their operations, potentially leading to disruptions and financial losses. Saravanan further stressed that support for FWCMS aligns with the industry’s need to maintain competitiveness and ensure more sustainable and ethical foreign labor management. He underscored the importance of responsible recruitment practices and the need to protect the rights of foreign workers while simultaneously meeting the labor demands of the recycling industry.

The MRA president believes that a well-managed foreign worker system is not just beneficial for businesses but also contributes to the overall economic growth and stability of the nation. He called for continued collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and Bestinet to further refine and improve FWCMS, ensuring it remains a robust and effective tool for managing foreign labor in Malaysia.

The association is committed to working with all parties involved to address any remaining challenges and maximize the benefits of the system for the recycling industry and the country as a whole. The long-term success of the recycling industry, and its contribution to a circular economy, depends on a stable and reliable workforce, and FWCMS is seen as a key enabler of that stability





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