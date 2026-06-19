Fun Father's Day Weekend Events in KL

Explore a variety of Father's Day events in Kuala Lumpur, including art exhibitions, workshops, comedy nights, photography sessions, and skateboarding activities, all designed to create memorable moments with dad.

With Father's Day just around the corner, it's time to plan a special weekend for dad. From art exhibitions and photography sessions to comedy nights and skateboarding, Kuala Lumpur offers a variety of events that cater to different interests.

Whether your father is an art enthusiast, a tech nostalgia buff, or an adventure seeker, there is something for everyone. Here is a curated list of activities and events happening from June 19 to June 23 that promise memorable moments with your loved ones. Spend quality time exploring new places, discovering local talents, and creating new family memories. Stay Cool, Stay Protected at Starhill Piazza from June 19 to 21, where UNIQLO Malaysia showcases their AIRism and UV Protection range.

This free public event runs from 10am to 10pm, allowing families to explore comfortable clothing options while staying cool and protected from the sun. It's a perfect opportunity for fathers who enjoy practical shopping and staying updated with functional fashion. For art lovers, the Polaroid Go Gen 3 Exhibition at Zontiga GMBB runs until June 28, featuring photographs by five creators that celebrate spontaneity and the beauty of living in the moment.

Entry is free, and the exhibition is open from 12pm to 7pm. Meanwhile, the Colours of Unity exhibition at Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur showcases Malaysian visual artist Luqman Rosnan's artwork series until July 14. This free event transforms the hotel lobby into an art gallery, offering a serene environment to admire local talent. The Filo&Lumo 2.0 Immersive Visual Exhibition at Muzium Telekom takes visitors on a nostalgic journey back to the days of desktop pop-ups and dial-up internet.

Running until July 26, this free exhibition by Galeri Filamen is open from 11am to 5pm, providing a pixelated dose of happy memories. Also at GMBB, the World Beyond solo exhibition by The Fox, The Folks in collaboration with Galeri Filamen runs until August 23. This dynamic visual remix reconstructs and reimagines their own universe, offering a unique artistic perspective. Both exhibitions are free entry, making them accessible for families.

For hands-on activities, the Dudu Charm Workshop at Shi Terazzo Atelier allows you to craft a handmade charm for dad. Priced at RM50 per person, the workshop runs until July 31 and includes all materials. It's a creative way to make a personalized gift, and you might even create matching charms for a set. Comedy fans can head to Kedai KL on June 20 for Comedy Mixtape Vol 50, starting at 9pm.

This ticketed event features a lineup of seasoned and new comedians testing their new material, with the audience voting for their favorites. Tickets can be purchased via the official links or by contacting the organizers on WhatsApp. Photography enthusiasts can celebrate family moments at Kanta Studio on June 20 and 21 from 10am to 7pm.

The studio offers a free large-sized photo session and print for three generations of fathers, or a free small-sized session and print for children under five. Toy props are available for little ones, and booking can be done through their website or Instagram DM. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Go Skateboarding Day at Semua House on June 21 from 10am to 3pm welcomes everyone to a full day of skateboarding with good music and vibes.

This free public event also features a community market for shopping. It's a fantastic way for dads who love action sports to spend their day. Whether you choose to explore art, create crafts, laugh at comedy, capture photos, or skateboard, this Father's Day weekend in KL promises diverse experiences that strengthen family bonds and celebrate dad's interests. Plan your itinerary, bring your loved ones, and make this weekend unforgettable





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Father's Day KL Events Weekend Activities Family Exhibitions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mandarin Oriental KL Celebrates Father's Day With Exceptional Dining ExperiencesThis Father’s Day, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur invites families to honour the extraordinary fathers in their lives with a collection of thoughtfully

Read more »

For All the Dads We Love: A Father’s Day Streaming GuideKeep Father’s Day cosy with a movie marathon with the family.

Read more »

Icons In Time: A Curated Father's Day Selection From Swiss WatchThis Father's Day, Swiss Watch pays tribute to the men who shape our lives with timepieces that reflect their journey, their character and their legacy.

Read more »

Father’s Day Edition: KL Restaurants Dad Will Actually Approve OfDads are, generally speaking, not that complicated.

Read more »