Fuel Smugglers Adapt Tactics on Malaysia-Thailand Border

Fuel smugglers operating along the Malaysia-Thailand border are evolving their methods to evade law enforcement, moving from bulky modified tanks to repeated cross-border trips with full tanks of subsidized petrol. This shift is in response to increased scrutiny and enforcement efforts by the police and other agencies, who are working together to combat the illicit trade. The police are monitoring suspicious vehicles and working with the Immigration Department to bar those involved in smuggling activities from entering Thailand.

PETALING JAYA: Fuel smugglers operating along the Malaysia-Thailand border are adapting their tactics to evade authorities, shifting away from bulky, modified tanks and embracing a more subtle, yet profitable, method: making multiple cross-border trips with fully fueled tanks of subsidized petrol .

Kedah police chief Comm Adzli Abu Shah highlighted this evolving trend, explaining that the change is a direct response to increased enforcement and scrutiny of vehicles suspected of using concealed fuel tanks, a common practice employed by smugglers previously.

The smugglers now depart with full tanks of subsidized petrol or diesel, which is then siphoned off and sold before the vehicles return with nearly empty tanks. This cycle is repeated numerous times, involving multiple border crossings throughout the day.

This represents the latest, more discreet approach uncovered by law enforcement. Comm Adzli emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the police are taking it very seriously and are actively collaborating with the Immigration Department to monitor and track vehicles exhibiting suspicious patterns of frequent cross-border travel within a short timeframe.

The police are also working closely with other relevant agencies and, when suspicions arise, will collaborate with the Immigration Department to prevent motorists involved in such activities from entering Thailand.

Furthermore, law enforcement continues to be vigilant in identifying vehicles equipped with concealed fuel tanks, which smugglers persist in using to illicitly transport petrol or diesel out of the country. The installation of such fuel tanks without prior approval from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) constitutes an offense under the Road Transport Act.

Drivers found operating such vehicles face investigation and potential charges related to fuel smuggling. To avoid detection, these smugglers are known to divert their fuel-laden vehicles to concealed locations when they encounter a strong enforcement presence at the border.

They then wait for Thai vehicles entering Malaysia and transfer the subsidized fuel to them. This represents another strategy used to facilitate the illegal trade.





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Fuel Smuggling Malaysia-Thailand Border Police Enforcement Subsidized Petrol Border Control Smuggling Tactics Illicit Trade Kedah Police Immigration Department

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