Fuel Prices Adjusted: Diesel Stable, RON97 and RON95 Increase Amidst Global Uncertainty

Malaysia adjusts fuel prices for the period of April 30th to May 6th, 2026, with diesel remaining unchanged in Peninsular Malaysia while RON97 and unsubsidised RON95 experience price increases due to global market factors and Middle East tensions. Subsidized fuel prices remain stable for targeted groups.

The Malaysia n government has announced adjustments to fuel prices effective April 30th to May 6th, 2026, reflecting both global market trends and the continued commitment to protecting citizens from excessive price volatility.

While the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will remain stable at RM5.12 per litre, consumers will see a slight increase in the prices of RON97 and unsubsidised RON95 petrol. RON97 will now cost RM4.90 per litre, a five sen increase from the previous RM4.85, and unsubsidised RON95 will be priced at RM3.97 per litre, up 10 sen from RM3.87.

These adjustments are a direct consequence of the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), which calculates weekly fuel prices based on the average global petroleum costs of the preceding week. The Finance Ministry emphasized that the ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East is a significant factor influencing these price fluctuations, creating uncertainty and making accurate market predictions challenging.

The potential for escalated conflict and disruptions to oil production and refining infrastructure in West Asia are contributing to sustained elevated petroleum prices compared to pre-conflict levels. Recovery from damage to these facilities is expected to be a lengthy process, further impacting global supply. Despite these increases for certain fuel grades, the government is steadfast in its commitment to providing targeted subsidies to vulnerable groups and essential sectors.

The subsidized price of RON95 (BUDI95) will remain at RM1.99 per litre, ensuring affordability for the general public. Furthermore, diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will be maintained at RM2.15 per litre, and the Subsidized Petrol Control System (SKPS) and Subsidized Diesel Control System (SKDS) will continue to offer fuel at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively. This tiered approach demonstrates the Madani government’s dedication to balancing market realities with the needs of its citizens.

The Ministry’s statement underscored the importance of responsible fuel consumption, urging the public to practice prudence in their usage to bolster national supply stability. This call to action highlights the government’s proactive stance in managing fuel resources and mitigating potential shortages. The government’s approach is not merely reactive to global events but also aims to foster a culture of conservation and responsible resource management.

The Madani government has reiterated its commitment to a cautious and measured approach to fuel pricing, prioritizing the protection of the rakyat while simultaneously ensuring a secure and sufficient national fuel supply. The government recognizes the critical role fuel plays in the Malaysian economy and the daily lives of its citizens.

Therefore, it is committed to navigating the complex global petroleum market with a focus on stability and affordability. The Finance Ministry’s statement explicitly stated that the government will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its policies as needed to address evolving market conditions and geopolitical risks. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East remains a primary concern, and the government is prepared to implement further measures to safeguard the nation’s fuel security.

The allocation of RM200 million to Mudra, driven by the positive response to the ministry’s financing scheme, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting economic growth and stability. This investment will help to strengthen the financial ecosystem and provide access to capital for businesses, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable economy.

The government’s multifaceted approach to fuel management, combining targeted subsidies, responsible consumption appeals, and strategic investments, reflects a comprehensive strategy for navigating the challenges of the global energy landscape





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Malaysia Diesel RON97 RON95 Subsidies Middle East APM Finance Ministry Madani Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Maintains Budi95 Fuel Quota Amid Global Supply ConcernsThe Malaysian government will continue with the temporary 200-litre monthly quota for the Budi Madani RON95 fuel initiative, citing the ongoing global supply crisis and monitoring economic conditions. Despite suggestions to adjust prices or quotas, the government is committed to sustaining fuel subsidies and has reduced leakages in the system.

Read more »

Minimal Impact Expected from Malaysia’s Automatic Fuel Adjustment MechanismRHB Research reports that the upcoming Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) surcharge in Malaysia will have minimal impact on electricity tariffs, with a forecasted 0.08 sen increase in July. The adjustment reflects higher Tier-2 gas prices, offset by a stronger ringgit and lower Tier-1 gas costs. Coal prices, which dominate fuel costs, would need to surge significantly to cause a major tariff hike. The energy sector remains a defensive play amid geopolitical risks, with stable earnings and high dividend yields.

Read more »

Gas Malaysia, Greenergy to explore Biomass Steam Projects in Malaysia as industries weigh lower-carbon optionsSHAH ALAM: Gas Malaysia Berhad (“Gas Malaysia”), a member of MMC Group, and Wasco Greenergy Berhad (“Greenergy”) have signed a Memorandu

Read more »

Construction Costs Surge Over 12% in Malaysia Due to Rising Fuel PricesRising fuel prices are driving up the cost of building materials in Malaysia, impacting the construction sector and potentially leading to project delays and job losses. The government is implementing measures to mitigate the effects, including loan restructuring and support for SMEs.

Read more »

Fuel Price Volatility May Impact Electricity Bills in MalaysiaMalaysia's electricity supply is stable, but rising global fuel prices, particularly coal and gas, could lead to increased electricity generation costs and potentially higher tariffs for consumers. The country's heavy reliance on these fuels makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. The Energy Commission is monitoring fuel stocks and preparing for potential gas supply reductions due to maintenance.

Read more »

Watsons Malaysia Launches First Beauty and Health Retail Destination for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 at KLIA2Watsons Malaysia has partnered with the government to support Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by transforming its KLIA2 store into the first Beauty & Health Retail Destination for international travellers. The initiative, officiated by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, aims to enhance arrival experiences with curated products and cultural elements.

Read more »