FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Expected to Trade Between 1,720 and 1,730 Points Amid Geopolitical and Tech Sector Influences

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI is forecasted to remain within the 1,720 to 1,730 range this week, with market sentiment influenced by geopolitical tensions and advancements in the technology sector. Analysts highlight potential rebounds and key resistance levels, while investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is expected to trade within the range of 1,720 to 1,730 points this week. Dr. Mohd. Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd.

, noted that global market sentiment remains influenced by geopolitical developments, particularly the conflict in Iran and its impact on global fuel prices. Despite this uncertainty, the technology sector is seen as a positive driver for market sentiment. The continued advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have boosted investor confidence.

For instance, Intel has guided that its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 is expected to be between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of around $13 billion. According to Mohd. Afzanizam, the market has maintained stability, staying above the 1,700-point mark throughout the week, with the current reading at 1,721.70 points. From a technical analysis perspective, the FBM KLCI is currently approaching an oversold zone, suggesting potential for a rebound in the near term.

The main resistance level is seen at 1,733.61 points, and the index is expected to attempt to break through this level next week. Investors are also focusing on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) on April 30. Most analysts expect interest rates to remain at 3.75 percent.

However, the market will closely monitor the Fed's latest assessment, particularly regarding inflation and the impact of rising fuel prices on U.S. economic growth. Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Mohd. Rizal Palil from the Faculty of Economics and Management at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) stated that the market could potentially test the 1,750-point level next week, supported by improving market sentiment following positive developments in the geopolitical conflict between Iran and the United States, which appears to be showing signs of resolution.

Additionally, the significant decline in many counters over the past few weeks has created opportunities for renewed buying activity, particularly among local investors. Confidence is seen returning as investors seize opportunities to accumulate selected stocks with strong financial fundamentals. Mohd. Rizal also noted that market attention is now focused on companies with stable fundamentals, including healthy cash flow, controlled debt levels, and consistent profit generation.

A medium to long-term investment approach is increasingly favored, with investors targeting returns in the form of dividends and potential stock price appreciation by the end of the year. At the same time, market participants are closely watching global monetary policy developments, particularly interest rate decisions by the Fed. Any indications regarding inflation and the direction of the U.S. economy are expected to continue influencing both global and domestic investor sentiment. Overall, Mohd.

Rizal believes that if this positive sentiment persists and is supported by strong fund inflows, the FBM KLCI has the potential to achieve higher gains





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