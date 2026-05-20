FTAA accuses Malaysia Athletics of governance disputes and affiliation issues

The Federal Territory Athletics Association (FTAA) has criticized the Malaysia Athletics federation for alleged governance disputes and unresolved affiliation issues, questioning important constitutional amendments and Karim Ibrahim's leave move, which the FTAA believes may affect athlete development and grassroots programs.

The Federal Territory Athletics Association (FTAA) has raised concerns regarding Malaysia Athletics ' decision-making processes and governance structure, arguing that key issues surrounding Karim Ibrahim 's return as president have eroded public trust.

FTAA president V Pulainthiran emphasized the sport's need for transparency and proper governance, stating that when constitutional amendments become disputed at an international level, confidence in the system is affected. The FTAA also highlighted the unresolved status of its affiliation application to Malaysia Athletics and concerns over undisclosed correspondence from World Athletics





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Malaysia Athletics Federal Territory Athletics Association Karim Ibrahim World Athletics Affiliation Application Correspondence Disputed Amendments Transparency Governance Standards

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