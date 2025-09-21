Fruit Vendor Acquitted on Firearms and Ammunition Charges

A Sessions Court in Kota Bharu acquitted a fruit vendor on charges of possessing firearms and ammunition without a license due to the prosecution's failure to establish a prima facie case. The court found discrepancies in witness testimonies and determined that the prosecution did not prove the accused's knowledge or control over the weapons.

KOTA BHARU A fruit vendor has been discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here today on two charges of possessing firearms and ammunition without a valid license. Judge Zulkifli Abdullah acquitted Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi, 38, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused at the end of the prosecution's case.

In his judgment, Zulkifli said the prosecution had failed to prove that the weapons were in the possession and control of the accused. It is sufficient for me to conclude that in this case, knowledge could not be clearly proven. For the charges related to the pistol and bullets, I believe the prosecutor failed to provide strong evidence against the accused. I hereby decide that the prosecution has failed to prove a prima facie case against the substance of the two charges. Therefore, with the power vested in me, the accused is discharged and acquitted of both charges without being called to defend himself, he said.\The court also found discrepancies between the testimony of the investigating officer and the arresting officer. According to the first charge, Mohd Haziman was accused of possessing firearms, namely a Beretta Patented Gardone V.T pistol made in Italy and a .357 Magnum Cartridge Colt's PT FA MFG CO Hartford Conn USA revolver with serial number V16140 at a house at Lot 365, Jalan Long Yunus, Kampung Tanjung Chat here at 11 pm, March 12, 2024. The charge was filed under Section 8 of the Firearms (More Severe Penalties) Act 1971 which provides for a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment and six strokes of the cane, if convicted. Mohd Haziman was also charged with possessing various types of ammunition without a valid license, namely four 9MM Luger A USA ammunition, nine 9MM Luger NRC ammunition, five 9MM Thai Arms ammunition, 18 357 Mag Ap ammunition, one 357 Mag A USA ammunition and one 9MM Luger PMC ammunition at the same location, time and date. The offense under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 provides for a sentence of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted. The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli while lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent represented the accused BERNAMA.\The courtroom atmosphere was one of quiet anticipation as Judge Zulkifli Abdullah delivered his verdict. The prosecution, having presented their case, had failed to convince the court that they had established a prima facie case against Mohd Haziman. The crux of the matter revolved around proving that the accused had knowledge of the firearms and ammunition found. This proved to be a significant hurdle for the prosecution, as the evidence presented did not clearly demonstrate the accused's awareness or control over the weapons. The defense, led by Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, successfully argued that the prosecution had not met the required burden of proof. Discrepancies in witness testimonies further weakened the prosecution's case. The finding of discrepancies between the testimonies of the investigating officer and the arresting officer added weight to the defense's argument and ultimately contributed to the court's decision to acquit Mohd Haziman. The case highlights the importance of strong and consistent evidence in firearm-related cases, especially in demonstrating the accused's knowledge and control over the alleged weapons. The acquittal signifies that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to support the charges, leading to the accused's release from the charges





