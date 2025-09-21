A fruit seller in Kota Bharu has been acquitted of all charges related to the possession of firearms and ammunition after the Sessions Court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case. The judge cited inconsistencies in the evidence presented, particularly the accounts of the investigating and arresting officers. The accused was represented by Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent.

KOTA BHARU A fruit seller has been acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here, marking a significant turn in a case involving firearms and ammunition charges. Judge Zulkifli Abdullah delivered the verdict, citing the prosecution's failure to establish a prima facie case against Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi , 38, at the culmination of their presentation.

The court's decision follows an assessment of the evidence presented, particularly the inconsistencies identified between the accounts provided by the investigating officer and the arresting officer. The judge's ruling underscored the importance of due process and the requirement for the prosecution to meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, ensuring that the accused's rights were protected throughout the legal proceedings. The case has highlighted the complexities involved in firearm-related charges and the meticulous scrutiny required in the courtroom to determine guilt or innocence. The defense successfully contested the prosecution's claims, leading to the accused's freedom from the accusations. This outcome reinforces the principles of the justice system, where evidence must be compelling and irrefutable. The acquitted fruit seller was facing serious allegations, and the implications of a conviction would have been severe. His acquittal signifies a crucial juncture where the legal process affirmed the lack of sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges. The judgment is a testament to the importance of legal representation and the thorough examination of evidence in the pursuit of justice.\The specifics of the case involved charges related to the possession of firearms and ammunition. The accused, Mohd Haziman, was alleged to have been in unlawful possession of an Italy-made Beretta Patented Gardone V.T. pistol and a 357 Magnum Cartridge Colt’s PT FA MFG CO Hartford Conn USA revolver, bearing serial number V16140. These items were purportedly found at a residence located at Lot 365, Jalan Long Yunus, Kampung Tanjung Chat, on March 12, 2024, at 11 pm. He was also charged with possessing various types of ammunition without a valid license. The ammunition included a range of rounds such as 9MM Luger A USA, 9MM Luger NRC, 9MM Thai Arms, 357 Mag Ap, 357 Mag A USA, and 9MM Luger PMC. The charges stemmed from Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960. The charges included a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years and six strokes of the cane for the firearms charge and a prison term of up to seven years, a fine not exceeding 10,000 ringgit, or both, for the ammunition charge. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli represented the prosecution. The legal defense of the accused was led by Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, whose arguments and cross-examination of witnesses played a crucial role in the outcome of the case. The meticulous examination of the evidence and the demonstration of inconsistencies in the prosecution's case led to the final decision in favor of the defendant. The prosecution's inability to establish the critical element of possession and control of the firearms was a major factor in the acquittal.\The Sessions Court's decision to acquit and discharge Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi underscores the fundamental tenets of justice. Judge Zulkifli Abdullah's pronouncements highlighted the prosecution's failure to convincingly demonstrate that the accused had possession and control of the firearms and ammunition. The discrepancies between the testimonies of the investigating and arresting officers proved significant, as the court meticulously reviewed the evidence presented by the prosecution. The legal arguments and strategies of the defense, spearheaded by Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, were instrumental in securing the acquittal. The verdict emphasizes that the prosecution has a substantial burden of proof and must provide irrefutable evidence to secure a conviction. The case serves as a reminder that every individual, irrespective of their background, is entitled to a fair trial and that the presumption of innocence is paramount until proven otherwise. The acquittal not only clears the accused of the charges but also stands as a testament to the integrity of the legal system. The impact of this judgment is notable, reinforcing the importance of due process and the meticulous evaluation of evidence in all legal proceedings. The successful defense and the eventual acquittal also highlight the crucial role that effective legal representation plays in safeguarding the rights of the accused and ensuring justice is served. The case brings a degree of closure to a complex legal scenario, providing valuable insights into the intricacies of criminal law and the critical importance of adhering to the principles of justice





