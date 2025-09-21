Fruit Seller Acquitted of Firearm and Ammunition Charges

A fruit seller in Kota Baru was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

KOTA BARU: The Sessions Court in Kota Baru delivered a verdict of acquittal and discharge on Sunday, September 21st, in the case of Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi, a 38-year-old fruit seller, who faced charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah presided over the proceedings and issued the order for Mohd Haziman's release, citing the prosecution's failure to establish a prima facie case against the accused at the conclusion of the prosecution's presentation of evidence. The court's decision hinged on the inability of the prosecution to demonstrate that the firearms were demonstrably within the possession and control of the accused. Furthermore, Judge Abllah highlighted discrepancies between the testimonies provided by the investigating officer and the arresting officer, adding further weight to the court's conclusion. Consequently, the court determined that the prosecution had fallen short of proving a prima facie case on the merits of both charges brought against the accused. The ruling resulted in Mohd Haziman's acquittal and discharge, effectively absolving him of the charges without requiring him to present a defense. The legal process unfolded meticulously, with the judge articulating the reasoning behind the verdict and emphasizing the critical importance of establishing a strong and irrefutable foundation of evidence in criminal cases. The judge's statement underscored the principles of presumption of innocence and the burden of proof resting on the prosecution to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The court's decision also served as a reminder of the significance of the integrity of evidence and the need for consistency in witness testimonies during legal proceedings.\The specific charges against Mohd Haziman detailed the alleged offenses. On the first count, the accused was charged with the possession of a Beretta Patented Gardone VT pistol, manufactured in Italy, and a 357 Magnum Cartridge Colt's PT FA MFG CO Hartford Conn USA revolver, bearing serial number V16140. This alleged possession was said to have occurred at a residence located at Lot 365, Jalan Long Yunus, Kampung Tanjung Chat in Kota Baru, at approximately 11:00 PM on March 12, 2024. The prosecution invoked Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries a potential maximum penalty of 14 years of imprisonment and six strokes of the cane if the accused were to have been convicted. The gravity of the charges, reflected in the stipulated penalties, underscored the seriousness with which the court viewed the alleged offenses involving firearms. The second count involved the possession of an assortment of ammunition without a valid license. The ammunition in question included four 9MM Luger A USA rounds, nine 9MM Luger NRC rounds, five 9MM Thai Arms rounds, 18 357 Mag Ap rounds, one 357 Mag A USA round, and one 9MM Luger PMC round. This alleged offense also took place at the same location, time and date as the first charge. This second charge was framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a potential punishment of imprisonment for up to seven years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted. The specific types and quantities of the ammunition were carefully listed, highlighting the extent of the alleged unlawful possession. The legal framework used to prosecute the accused was defined by these two specific laws. The details of these charges served to clarify the specific allegations leveled against the accused and the potential consequences he faced.\The prosecution and defense teams played their respective roles during the legal proceedings. The prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli, who presented the evidence and legal arguments against the accused. The defense, on the other hand, was led by lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who was responsible for defending Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi and challenging the prosecution's case. The respective legal teams meticulously crafted their arguments and presented evidence aimed at either proving the charges or establishing reasonable doubt. The adversarial nature of the legal process, embodied by the roles of the prosecutor and the defense lawyer, underscores the importance of checks and balances within the judicial system. This case highlights the vital role of due process and the meticulous examination of evidence in ensuring a fair trial. The courtroom proceedings unfolded with the legal teams diligently presenting evidence, examining witnesses, and arguing their respective cases. The outcome of the trial served as a confirmation of the justice system working as intended to decide based on legal facts and evidences and the evidence provided in the trial. The acquittal further ensures that a person accused of a crime is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law





