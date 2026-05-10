Frontier Airlines passenger jet strikes and kills pedestrian at Denver International Airport

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A319-100 jet struck and killed a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport during a planned takeoff for Los Angeles late on Friday. All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, with 12 people reporting minor injuries and five being transported to local hospitals.

A Frontier Airlines passenger jet struck and killed a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport during a planned takeoff for Los Angeles late on Friday, causing a brief engine fire and smoke in the cabin.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, with 12 people reporting minor injuries and five being transported to local hospitals. The incident scene was cleared, and the runway reopened as of 10:55 am local time. The Transportation Secretary is investigating the incident with support from the FAA and TSA





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Frontier Airlines Airbus A319-100 Denver International Airport Los Angeles Pedestrian Engine Fire Smoke In The Cabin Evacuation Injuries Transportation Secretary FAA TSA

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