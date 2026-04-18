From Wardrobe Staple to Fashion Statement: Nur Afifah Badron's Innovative Approach to the Shirt

Discover how fashion graduate Nur Afifah Badron transforms the humble shirt into a canvas for innovative and stylish designs. Her work emphasizes clever folding, draping, and a masterful play on stripes to create unique looks suitable for everyday wear and special occasions. This approach is particularly empowering for veiled women seeking to elevate their style.

The shirt, often relegated to the back of the closet as a safe and easy-to-style garment, takes on a new life in the hands of Nur Afifah Badron . Based in Setia Alam and originally from Johor Bahru, Afifah is a Bachelor of Fashion Design (Honours) graduate from UiTM Shah Alam, where she distinguished herself with the Golden Award and Alumni Award.

However, her academic achievements are secondary to her extraordinary vision for transforming a fundamental wardrobe item into something truly captivating. Her interpretation of the theme Fashion Duality led her back to the universally worn shirt. Minimalist, clean, almost too ordinary – this is where Afifah's creativity begins to flourish. Through meticulous folding, artful draping, unexpected combinations with skirts, and structural reconfigurations, she challenges our perception of what a shirt can be, blurring the lines between its original form and entirely new creations. Her designs are characterized by their lack of ostentation and minimal embellishment; the artistry lies entirely in her technical prowess. The precision of her draping, the controlled structure of her garments, and, most crucially, her ingenious manipulation of stripes are what set her work apart. For Afifah, stripes are not merely a pattern; they are a tool for creating visual illusion. To be blunt, stripes can be tricky. Misapplied, they can appear overly corporate or excessively safe. However, when handled with her skill, they become a powerful statement without demanding overt effort. Her first key insight involves understanding the direction of the stripes on the fabric. Vertical stripes can elongate the figure and create a leaner silhouette, while horizontal stripes can add volume. Yet, she encourages a departure from rigid adherence to these conventional rules. The real magic happens when these opposing directions are combined within a single look, guiding the viewer's eye and imbuing the outfit with a sense of fluid movement. Secondly, she advocates for boldness in cut and proportion. Not everything needs to be perfectly symmetrical. An asymmetrically falling skirt or overlapping panels can elevate a style, lending it an air of considered luxury and effortless sophistication, demonstrating a thoughtful approach without appearing overly labored. Her third piece of advice is to allow the stripes to command attention. When the pattern is already strong, other elements of the outfit need not compete. A clean, simple black shoe is often sufficient to complete the look. For women who wear the hijab, Afifah's approach offers a particularly compelling medium for expression. As a hijab stylist herself, she possesses a deep understanding of layering. If an outfit is rich in stripes, the hijab can remain simple to maintain a clean and cohesive silhouette. Alternatively, for those with a more daring aesthetic, a subtle echo of the striped motif can be incorporated through the hijab in softer tones. Crucially, there is no need to wait for a special occasion. The shirt, in its essence, is an everyday garment. By simply altering the way we wear it, it can be transformed into something entirely new. Whether for work, a meal out, or a casual meeting with friends, the possibilities are endless. Afifah's journey, from Kolej Komuniti Pasir Gudang and Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan to working as a stylist before pursuing her degree at UiTM, was clearly not a straightforward path. Perhaps it is this very journey that imbues her designs with such a grounded and relatable quality. Ultimately, fashion is not about becoming someone else entirely. At times, it is simply about revisiting what we already possess and daring to make a slight alteration. And in this case, the entire transformation begins with a single shirt





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