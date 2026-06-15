From Trash to Triumph: How Kuala Lumpur PPR Residents Reclaimed Their Community Through Grassroots Action

An in-depth look at the transformation of Kuala Lumpur's Kg Baru Hicom PPR, where resident-led initiatives like a door-to-door garbage service and youth-driven cleanliness campaigns have turned a neglected housing project into a model of communal pride and environmental stewardship.

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur's public housing landscape, a profound transformation is unfolding at the Kg Baru Hicom People's Housing Project (PPR), driven not by top-down mandates but by the resilient spirit and collective action of its residents.

The journey of Hatta Midy, a freelance writer and long-time resident, encapsulates this shift from despair to agency. Arriving in 2010, he sought quiet refuge but instead faced a community beleaguered by indiscriminate littering and dumping. The personal toll peaked in 2017 when a neighbour's casual spat and a discarded condom in his motorcycle basket became symbols of a deeper neglect.

Channeling his frustration into creativity, Hatta penned a telemovie script that dramatized the cascading consequences of a single piece of trash. The film, aired annually during Ramadan on TV3, became a cultural touchstone, yet it also reflected a harsh truth: pervasive societal prejudice against PPR communities as inherently disorderly and unsafe. Undeterred, Hatta moved from art to action.

In 2019, he launched MySampah, a grassroots door-to-door garbage collection service operating out of a WhatsApp group, serving around 60 families for a nominal fee. He worked the night shifts, pushing a trolley, proving that community care often thrives in the shadows of formal systems. The real turning point arrived with Think City's Kita-untuk-Kita (K2K) initiative, which offered small grants for floor-based cleanliness and beautification competitions. A modest RM500 per floor unlocked a torrent of communal pride.

Residents, many working late into the night, repaired lights, painted murals, and designed themes, transforming grim lift lobbies into vibrant, forest-adorned corridors. This physical makeover sparked a psychological one; ownership blossomed, and the spaces were collectively maintained, eventually reducing the need for MySampah. Now, the baton passes to a younger generation. In August 2024, Hatta helped launch Geng Suka Bersih, enlisting children aged 10 and up-including his daughter Nur Syifa Delisha-to lead environmental audits and cleaning drives.

The initiative mobilised 100 youths, forcing them to confront the very rubbish they collected. The impact is evident: teenagers like Saidatul Umairah Md Khairi, 16, have transformed from litterers to household enforcers, while others like Nur Syifa and Nor Damia Fatin Abdullah have moved into advocacy, securing NGO funding to sustain recycling programs. This organic evolution from individual lament to intergenerational mobilization showcases how hyper-local, culturally resonant projects can rebuild social fabric in environments often written off.

It is a narrative of reclamation, where residents are no longer defined by stigma but are authors of their own community's story, one mural, one clean corridor, and one young advocate at a time





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PPR Redevelopment Community Activism Grassroots Environmentalism Youth Engagement Kuala Lumpur Housing

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