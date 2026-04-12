From Television Star to Fishmonger: Huang Yiliang's Reinvention in Singapore

Former Singaporean actor Huang Yiliang has embarked on a new career as a fishmonger and hawker, running a wet market stall and a hawker stall. The story details his transition from acting and other ventures to his current occupation, highlighting his resilience and adaptability.

By 7am six days a week, Huang Yiliang , a former television star, is at MacPherson Market and Food Centre, engaged in the mundane yet essential task of scaling and cleaning fish at his wet market stall.

By 11am, he transitions to Circuit Road Hawker Centre, a short distance away, where he takes charge of the stove at his newly established stall, Old Fisherman. There, he skillfully stir-fries crab dishes and prepares steamed seafood, catering to the lunch crowd until 2pm. After a short respite at home, he resumes his culinary duties, preparing food for the dinner rush from 5 to 8pm.<\/p>

This marks a significant shift for the 64-year-old, who initially envisioned importing and distributing crabs. He is now a fishmonger and hawker, embracing a third act in his life's narrative. His journey is a testament to resilience and reinvention. Huang Yiliang was once a familiar face on Singaporean television. He joined Mediacorp, then known as Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, in 1985 at the age of 24. During his tenure, he garnered critical acclaim, winning the Best Supporting Actor award at the prestigious Star Awards three times: in 2002, 2003, and 2006.<\/p>

Leaving the broadcaster in 2008 after 23 years, he ventured into entrepreneurship, running a plumbing business and establishing a movie production company. He pursued his passion for filmmaking, directing his first film, Autumn In March, in 2009. The movie, produced on a budget of S$1 million (approximately US$785,052), faced rejection from distributors and was ultimately released on DVD. While the plumbing business once employed up to eight workers, it continues to operate on an ad-hoc basis, hiring local plumbers as needed.<\/p>

In recent years, Huang has faced legal challenges, including a 10-month jail sentence in 2021 for assaulting a worker and a fine and driving ban in 2024 related to a traffic incident. Despite these setbacks, he has chosen a path of hard work and self-reliance.When asked about the transition to being a hawker after a successful acting career, Huang responds with a sense of acceptance, stating that he views it as a retirement job. He emphasizes his active nature and desire to engage in work that he truly enjoys.<\/p>

Before his acting days, he was a licensed plumber, and he also dabbled in a tropical fish farm venture. He reflects on his past experiences, including a period of incarceration, which provided him with valuable insights and ideas. Inspired by conversations with fellow inmates, Huang decided to explore the food business. Initially, he planned to import and distribute crabs, securing a wet market stall in May 2023. However, faced with supply challenges, he adapted, learning to sell fish and ultimately opening Old Fisherman in February 2026.<\/p>

His aim is to offer high-quality dishes at reasonable prices, with his Crab Mee Hoon proving to be a popular choice. He personally designed the stall, and he diligently sources ingredients and maintains a focus on providing customers with a quality culinary experience. Huang's story is one of adapting and redefining himself, embracing new challenges and creating a life of purpose.<\/p>





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Huang Yiliang Singapore Hawker Fishmonger Actor Entrepreneur

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