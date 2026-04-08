From Singapore to Kuala Lumpur: Indian Couple Shares Their Family's Lifestyle Shift

An Indian couple shares their experience of moving from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the lifestyle differences, cost of living, and community aspects that influenced their decision, while also acknowledging varying perspectives.

After nearly a decade residing in Singapore , an Indian couple has shared their experiences and insights on why they opted to relocate to Malaysia , specifically Kuala Lumpur , and their perspective on the contrasting lifestyles each country offers. The couple's decision to leave Singapore , where they had resided for almost ten years, wasn't taken lightly. They shared their perspective on the significant differences they experienced, particularly in the realm of housing costs.

While in Singapore, between 2019 and 2022, they were paying approximately SGD4,000, roughly RM12,500, for a two-bedroom condominium. Upon moving to Kuala Lumpur, they now rent a condominium in Bangsar, a prime area, that is nearly 2,000 sq ft, for about half the cost. They highlighted the substantial difference in space and affordability when converting the currency, with much better and more secure housing options available in Kuala Lumpur for significantly less. Beyond housing, the couple found considerable savings in their daily expenses. Their weekly grocery bill in Singapore ranged from SGD250 to SGD300, whereas in Kuala Lumpur, they spend around RM400 to RM500 for a larger variety of items. They attribute this to the availability of locally sourced produce in Malaysia, which they found to be fresher and more affordable. They also appreciated the flexibility of being able to purchase specific quantities, reminiscent of their home country, India.\However, the couple acknowledged Singapore's strengths, particularly its public transport system, which they consider unmatched in its efficiency and reliability. In Kuala Lumpur, they noted the near necessity of owning a car for convenience. They also observed that internet speeds in Malaysia tend to be slower and more expensive compared to Singapore. Furthermore, they pointed out the convenience of safe tap water in Singapore, contrasting it with the need for a water purifier in Malaysia. Safety and cleanliness are areas where Singapore clearly stands out, they emphasized. They described Singapore as a place where women feel safe walking alone late at night, a level of security that requires more vigilance in Malaysia. The couple clarified that Malaysia is not unsafe, but people tend to be more cautious. Where Malaysia truly shines, according to the couple, is in its lifestyle. They described it as a food paradise, with a wide array of affordable options. They also reported a stronger sense of community in Malaysia, from building relationships with neighbors to being invited to festive open houses. They perceived Singapore as efficient but sometimes transactional, while Malaysia felt more personal and grounded. The couple feels more at home in Malaysia. This strong sense of community and the family-friendly environment were significant factors in their decision to move. For their child, Malaysia offers a more well-rounded environment, with international schools often featuring larger campuses, better facilities, and more extracurricular activities, all at a lower cost compared to Singapore. This, combined with the overall pace of life, made Malaysia feel more suitable for raising a family.\The couple emphasized that neither country is inherently superior but rather that the best choice depends on one's life stage. They see Singapore as ideal for young professionals seeking career advancement and financial stability, thanks to its robust systems, safety, and lower income tax rates. Malaysia, on the other hand, seems more suitable for those seeking to settle down, with its lower cost of living, larger homes, and family-friendly environment. However, the comments section revealed that experiences can vary depending on individual circumstances. One Malaysian commenter pointed out that the lifestyle enjoyed in Bangsar is often facilitated by the salary packages of foreign executives. With rent in the area starting at around RM2,500 and half of Malaysians earning between RM4,000 and RM5,000 a month, the financial equation looks very different for locals. The commenter also mentioned their plans to move in the opposite direction, from Malaysia to Chennai, where a post-tax monthly income of INR80,000 would offer greater purchasing power. Others in the comments expressed differing views about Malaysia, highlighting the diversity of experiences based on individual situations and financial standings. This underscores the need for individuals to carefully consider their personal priorities and financial situations when deciding where to live





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