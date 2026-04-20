From Pop-Up Success to Regional Ambitions: The Rise of Gepuklah

Discover how a cautious pop-up strategy turned a simple ayam gepuk stall in Petaling Jaya into a viral culinary sensation with sights set on international expansion.

The viral phenomenon of Ayam Gepuk in Petaling Jaya has taken the local food scene by storm, with long queues becoming a common sight for anyone visiting the area. At the heart of this craze is Gepuklah , a brand that has transformed from a humble concept into a must-visit destination for spice enthusiasts and comfort food lovers alike. The founder, Ming Chun, initially approached the business with a strategic and cautious mindset.

Rather than rushing into the high-risk commitment of a permanent storefront, he opted to launch the business as a pop-up stall. This allowed him to gauge public interest and refine his recipes without the immediate overhead pressure of a full-scale restaurant. The gamble paid off immensely as the overwhelming turnout proved that the market was not just ready but eager for his specific take on the traditional Indonesian smashed fried chicken dish. Reflecting on his journey, Ming Chun notes that his passion for the dish was ignited by his own experiences with local staples in the Klang Valley, specifically the well-known Rasta TTDI Pak Gembus. However, he felt there was room to elevate the experience. While the dish might appear simple—crispy fried chicken smashed with a signature spicy sambal—the secret lies in a meticulous process that sets Gepuklah apart. Ming Chun explains that his preparation method involves techniques that cost nearly double compared to conventional standards. By investing more in the quality of ingredients and the depth of the flavor profile, he has managed to create a unique, nuttier taste that has garnered a loyal following of regulars who return specifically for that extra level of culinary detail. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, solidifying his belief that quality remains the ultimate catalyst for customer retention. Looking toward the future, Ming Chun is not content with merely capturing the local Malaysian market. He envisions a much larger footprint for his brand, with sights firmly set on international expansion, specifically Singapore. He cites the interest from prominent food personalities like Zermatt Neo as a sign that the dish has universal appeal. Despite the rapid growth and the inevitable talk of franchising or scaling up, Ming Chun maintains a humble perspective, prioritizing the joy of his customers above all else. He admits that his path to entrepreneurship was not paved with ease, having navigated personal challenges and the pressures of career pivots, yet he remains grounded in the satisfaction of seeing people enjoy the meal he has spent so much effort perfecting. As Gepuklah continues to trend, it serves as a testament to how traditional recipes, when executed with precision and a personal touch, can turn a simple pop-up into a culinary powerhouse destined for the global stage





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