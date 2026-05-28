From Homeless in Tokyo to Top YouTube Editor: How a Malaysian Freelancer Turned a 90‑Day Budget Trip into a Thriving Career

Malaysian video editor Zest sold his car to fund a 90‑day, no‑plan stay in Tokyo, surviving on cheap meals and internet cafés. A chance meeting with YouTuber Kole Sims launched his editing career, now working with the popular "Tokyo Sims" channel and other creators across Japan and Malaysia.

A young Malaysian video editor turned his spontaneous trip to Japan into a launchpad for an international freelance career. Zest, who previously worked for a local marketing agency, sold his compact Chevrolet Optra - a car that typically fetches between RM3,700 and RM7,000 - to finance a 90‑day adventure in Tokyo.

He arrived with no itinerary, no accommodation and no visa, planning to stay for the maximum period allowed to tourists without a work permit. By immersing himself in the city's budget‑friendly options, he managed to stretch every ringgit, living off cheap meals from chains such as Saizeriya and Matsuya and sleeping in internet cafés, known locally as manga‑kissa, that charge between ¥1,500 and ¥3,000 per night for a private booth, high‑speed computer, shower and unlimited drinks.

Friends also played a crucial role, offering free rooms and meals that helped him avoid the high cost of hotels. During a friend's birthday celebration, Zest met Kole Sims, the creator behind the popular "Tokyo Sims" YouTube channel, which focuses on street interviews and quirky humor.

Sims was seeking a reliable editor capable of handling a large volume of content, and Zest's background in social media and marketing - honed at a Malaysian agency and refined through collaborations with fellow editors - made him an ideal fit. The partnership quickly proved successful; "Tokyo Sims" now boasts close to 540,000 subscribers and consistently draws hundreds of thousands of views per upload.

Zest's role expanded beyond editing, allowing him to network within Tokyo's underground music scene, an area he originally intended to explore as an aspiring musician. Today Zest splits his time between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, working not only with "Tokyo Sims" but also with smaller creators in the music niche, while eyeing larger brand collaborations.

He credits his friends' generosity, the affordability of internet cafés, and the willingness to live like a digital nomad for turning a risky, low‑budget trip into a sustainable freelance business. His story illustrates how resourcefulness, networking and a dash of luck can transform a spontaneous journey into a thriving cross‑border career in content creation





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