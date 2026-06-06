From Hobby to Home Business: The Story of a Mother's Crochet Name Art

Nur Sabrina Mohd Zailani turned her passion for crochet name decorations into a thriving side business. The article details her journey from finance graduate to full-time mother, her self-taught crochet skills discovered on social media, the challenges of mastering the craft, and how her handmade creations bring both personal fulfillment and extra income.

Kait has become a medium for creativity, emotional therapy , and a source of side income for Nur Sabrina Mohd Zailani, 28. What started as a small project to create special decorations for her beloved child eventually blossomed into a craft business that accepts orders from within and outside the country.

Originally from Sabak Bernam, Selangor and now residing in Puncak Alam, Nur Sabrina is a finance graduate from Multimedia University (MMU), Cyberjaya. After becoming a mother, she chose to be a full-time housewife to focus on her family and raise her children at home.

However, amidst the busyness of managing household affairs and children, she still found space to explore her interest in the world of art and crafts. That search finally led her to the art of decorative names with crochet, which not only became a container to express creativity but also provided satisfaction and calm in her daily routine.

'I started slowly looking for a hobby that could become a space for me to create and try something new,' she told Seri. Penglibatan Nur Sabrina's involvement in crochet name decoration art began around January this year when she was looking for children's room decoration inspiration via Pinterest. At that time, she often saw crochet name decorations used as decorations for children's rooms and play areas abroad, thus attracting her interest to find out more about the art.

'I realized many people use crochet names as children's room decorations. It looks simple but very different because it has a handmade and personal touch,' she said. According to Nur Sabrina, the desire to try the art was sparked by the desire to produce something special for her own child. She indeed loves producing works that have a personal touch, especially something made with her own hands.

Although she did not have specific experience or memories related to crochet name decoration art when she was a child, her interest in creative activities and crafts has long been embedded in her. Previously, she had run a small online business selling crochet flower vases. But after becoming a mother, that interest had to be slowed down to focus on family and raising children.

As her child grew older, Nur Sabrina began to feel the desire to become active again in the craft field and explore new skills that could fill her spare time more meaningfully.

'Now that my child is growing up, I'm starting to feel like I want to explore the craft field again and try something new,' she said. Nur Sabrina's initial inspiration was largely obtained through Pinterest before she started looking for more videos related to crochet name decoration art on TikTok and YouTube. Through these platforms, she learned techniques for producing works independently without attending any formal classes or courses.

'I watched a lot of other people's videos and tried to follow step by step. From there I learned little by little and made many improvements through my own practice,' she said. Although the works were still far from perfect compared to what she produces now, Nur Sabrina still considered them as quite special because they marked the beginning of her journey in that field.

'Looking back, they weren't very neat because at that time I was still new to learning. But I still like that first work because it shows my effort and learning process,' she said. According to her, that experience gave satisfaction that is hard to describe and became a driver to continue learning and improve the skills she has.

'When I see something that was initially just an idea finally successfully completed with my own hands, I feel very satisfied,' she said. At the initial stage, the biggest challenge faced was shaping the writing neatly and consistently because the yarn used was quite hard and required good hand control. Sometimes she had to repeat the same letter shape several times before she was satisfied with the result.

'Sometimes I have to repeat the same letter shape several times because I'm not satisfied with the result,' she said. According to her, the period to master the skill depends on the individual and how much time they are willing to spend practicing. Changes and skill improvements can be seen in a short period, but to produce writing that is truly neat, balanced, and consistent requires continuous practice and a high level of patience.

She said that producing one crochet name requires careful planning and high patience to ensure the final result looks neat and balanced





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