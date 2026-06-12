From Film Production to Pottery: Firdaus' Unlikely Career Transition

Firdaus, a film production graduate, found himself working as a cashier due to lack of job opportunities. He discovered his passion for pottery while working at a craft centre and is now part of an apprenticeship programme by Friends Craft Cooperative to empower underprivileged individuals.

Firdaus, a 2018 graduate in film production from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Shah Alam, initially struggled to find employment in his field, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He took on jobs as a cashier at a supermarket and pharmacy to make ends meet. In 2024, he secured a job as a studio assistant at a craft centre in Alor Setar, where he was introduced to pottery. Despite initially taking up the job for financial reasons, Firdaus developed a passion for the craft, appreciating the different types of clay and their unique textures and behaviors.

He experimented with clay from Kuala Kangsar, Perak, and even from his father's paddy field. Currently, Firdaus is among 10 participants selected for the inaugural pottery apprenticeship programme by Friends Craft Cooperative (FCC) in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The three-month programme aims to empower underprivileged individuals by providing them with technical and practical ceramics skills. FCC, along with other non-profit organizations like Program Latihan Madani (PLM) and SOLS Foundation, offers upskilling programmes to help B40 individuals improve their earning potential.

FCC co-founder Teoh Jia Chern, who has a background in social work, designed the programme to help individuals generate a livelihood through employment or their own ceramic businesses. The programme received about 50 applicants, with the final group of 10 selected based on financial eligibility and motivation





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Skills Training Social Empowerment Pottery Apprenticeship Career Transition Skills Training Social Empowerment

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