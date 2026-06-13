From Caring for Parents to Crafting: Azliana Jaini's Journey Creating Adjustable Phone Straps

Azliana Jaini turned her caregiving downtime into a thriving small business making adjustable phone straps. Self-taught through social media, she emphasizes neatness, durability, and creativity in every piece she creates.

For Azliana Jaini, 36, adjustable phone straps have become more than just accessories. They are a canvas for creativity, a tool for emotional calm, and a source of extra income.

Her passion started innocently while watching DIY craft videos on social media, eventually blossoming into a small business named Ajtheastroknot. Hailing from Kuala Lumpur, Azliana holds a Bachelor's degree in Office Systems Management from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam. After graduation, she worked briefly before deciding to quit her job to accompany her father, who was frequently undergoing hospital treatment.

His passing did not change her responsibilities; she chose to stay home to care for and accompany her mother, which she continues to do. Amid her caregiving duties, she sought an activity to fill her free time and allow her to express herself creatively. This search led her to the world of handicrafts and DIY, which are now an integral part of her daily routine.

She says she spends a lot of time at home and loves watching craft and DIY videos on social media, which sparked her interest in trying them herself. Azliana's journey into making phone straps began around 2022 as she browsed social media. She notes that it did not start with adjustable phone straps, which are her current focus. Instead, she first experimented with handmade bags before expanding her skills to various accessories.

Among the products she has made are lanyards, wristlets, keychains, and other handmade craft accessories. Among all these, adjustable phone straps became her favorite to produce. She says that whenever she sees a video of someone making something cute and creative, she loves to watch and follow the process until the end. Unlike some crafters who take classes or special courses, Azliana taught herself the skill of making phone straps.

Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube are her main references during her learning process. Through tutorial videos, she learns step by step until she can produce neat and quality products. Her first creations were simple braided lanyards and wristlets in various colors. Although those designs were much simpler than her current ones, she considers them a meaningful start.

She says that when she sees something in a tutorial video and then tries it herself successfully, it feels very satisfying. The biggest challenge in the early stages was ensuring that each knot was made neatly and that the measurements were accurate. Sometimes she had to undo her work and repeat the same process several times until she was satisfied.

She remarks that tutorials make it look easy, but when you try it yourself, you realize there are many things to learn and you have to practice repeatedly. According to her, the time it takes to truly master the skill depends on the individual and their dedication to continuous practice. Producing an adjustable phone strap requires patience and precision to ensure the final product is not only attractive but also strong for daily use.

After that, the strap is measured and cut to the required length before the knotting and pattern-making process begins. When finished, each part is rechecked to ensure it is really neat before being handed over to the customer. She explains that even a small mistake can force her to undo everything and start over. The time to complete one strap varies depending on the design, typically taking between 30 minutes to one and a half hours.

As someone who cares for her mother at home, Azliana often uses nighttime to produce her items. The quieter atmosphere at night allows her to fully focus on each piece she creates. For Azliana, the two most important elements in every product are neatness and durability. While attractive designs catch attention, she wants to ensure that every strap is truly comfortable to use and can withstand daily wear.

To get new design ideas, she frequently refers to social media, especially Instagram and Pinterest. She enjoys looking at color combinations, patterns, and trending designs before creating her own versions. Her dedication to quality and her unique story have garnered a loyal customer base who appreciate both the aesthetic and the heart behind each strap.

Through Ajtheastroknot, Azliana has turned a simple hobby into a meaningful side business that not only supports her family financially but also enriches her life with purpose and creativity. Balancing caregiving and entrepreneurship, she exemplifies how passion and resilience can lead to personal fulfillment and economic empowerment





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Handicraft Small Business Caregiving Creativity Adjustable Phone Straps

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Free Up Storage on Your Phone or Tablet: Remove Built-In AppsThis article provides guidance on how to free up storage on your phone or tablet by removing built-in apps that you may not use.

Read more »

Realme devices eligible for Android 17 (Realme UI 8.0) update: Complete listIs your Realme phone getting Android 17? Check out our complete list of eligible devices for the upcoming Realme UI 8.0 update.

Read more »

Sarawak’s state-owned enterprises told to strengthen Bumiputera participationPremier Abang Johari Openg says their responsibilities include creating job opportunities and strengthening rural economies.

Read more »

Johnson's® baby unveils biggest relaunch in recent years, introducing new product ranges for gentle care beyond infancyJohnson’s® baby, the World’s No. 1 baby and kids’ care brand, unveiled its biggest relaunch in recent years through a local bespoke campaign titled SelamanyaSiManjaAnda, celebrating the enduring bond between parents and their children. The relaunch introduces its newly evolved product ranges designed to provide proven gentle care beyond a baby’s first 12 months. The products are enhanced to help Malaysian parents continue caring for their children with confidence from infancy and beyond, while they can focus more on their bonding moments with their little ones through the playful bathtime and blissful bedtime moments.

Read more »

Singer M Nasir sues MyTeksi over alleged misuse of name in coffee adThe national music icon and his company claim the 'M Nasir' name was used without their consent, creating public confusion and implying endorsement.

Read more »