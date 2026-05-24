Friends mourn as two siblings swept away in river

DUNGUN, May 24 — Friends of two siblings, Muhammad Amir Ashraf Mohd Zul-Zunaidi, 15, and Muhammad Aidil Amsyar Mohd Zul Zunaidi, 14, expressed their devastation over being unable to save them when the brothers were swept away by swift currents as they were bathing in Sungai Beril near Taman Beril, Paka here today. Muhammad Afi Naashif Adli Noone,15, said he and his friend Muhammad Farish Iqbal Cik Mohana Runasdi, 14, tried their best to rescue the brothers after they saw them struggling in the water as the current swept them away at 10.56 am. The body of Muhammad Amir was found by the search and rescue team at 3.47 pm today. His brother Muhammad Aidil is still missing and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing. — Bernama

DUNGUN, May 24 — Friends of two siblings, Muhammad Amir Ashraf Mohd Zul-Zunaidi, 15, and Muhammad Aidil Amsyar Mohd Zul Zunaidi, 14, expressed their devastation over being unable to save them when the brothers were swept away by swift currents as they were bathing in Sungai Beril near Taman Beril , Paka here today.

Muhammad Afi Naashif Adli Noone,15, said he and his friend Muhammad Farish Iqbal Cik Mohana Runasdi, 14, tried their best to rescue the brothers after they saw them struggling in the water as the current swept them away at 10.56 am. The boy said he tried to reach Muhammad Amir while Muhammad Farish Iqbal rushed to help Muhammad Aidil.

‘While Farish was trying to save Aidil, Aidil panicked all of the sudden and grabbed Farish’s back, submerging him but he managed to swim to the bank and grab a stick. Aidil then came towards me as I was holding his brother’s hand. When Aidil clung to his brother, I lost my grip and both of them were swept away by the current,’ he said when met at the location of the incident here today.

Muhammad Afi Naashif shared that all four of them who lived in Kampung Kolam had arrived to bathe in the river at 10.50 am.

‘Both brothers were so excited as their wish to bathe in the river had been achieved. They were the ones who invited us here because they would be going back to Kelantan for Raya tomorrow,’ he explained.

‘But when we were in the water, the level kept getting higher and the current swifter before both of them were lost,’ he said sadly. The body of Muhammad Amir was found by the search and rescue team at 3.47 pm today. His brother Muhammad Aidil is still missing and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing. — Bernam





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swimming Accident Swift Currents River Taman Beril Paka Kelantan Raya Search And Rescue Operation Muhammad Amir Muhammad Aidil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maha Suri Food Sdn. Bhd. Malay food products company centre opened by Aminuddin Harun, accompanied by Mohd Roslan MahayudinMalaysian halal food manufacturer Maha Suri Food Sdn. Bhd. opened a new industrial unit with advanced automation technology in Enstek, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. Minister of Negeri Sembilan, Aminuddin Harun, highlighted the potential of the company to contribute significantly to the state's economy through the establishment of local supply chains, job creation, and growth of supporting industries. Maha Suri Food Sdn. Bhd. CEO, Datuk Mohd. Roslan Mahayuddin, mentioned the commitment to improving food product quality, halal standards, and technology automation for better food safety.

Read more »

SPRM gagal halang Na’imah urus wang RM548 jutaSelain Na’imah, turut dinamakan dalam permohonan ex-parte (sebelah pihak) yang difailkan pada 19 Jun 2025 ialah anaknya, Muhammed Amir.

Read more »

MUHAMMAD Kamil Abdul Munim: PKR Kekal Kukuh, Bersatu Untuk Pertahankan 3RMUHAMMAD Kamil Abdul Munim, Ketua Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), menyatakan bahawa tindakan beberapa pemimpin PKR, termasuk bekas Timbalan Presidennya, Datuk Seri Mohd. Rafizi Ramli dan Naib Presiden, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, meninggalkan parti itu tidak menjejaskan kedudukan PKR dalam mendepani arus politik tanah air. AMK melihat semua parti-parti Melayu di negara ini perlu bersatu dalam mempertahan isu 3R iaitu agama, bangsa dan raja sepertimana saranan bekas Ketua Pemuda UMNO, Khairy Jamaludin.

Read more »

Friends devastated after failing to save siblings swept away in riverMay 24 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur ⁠manager Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his commitment to ⁠the relegation-threatened Premier League club, saying he would ‌stay on even if they were to drop into the second tier of English football.

Read more »