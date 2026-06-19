French Tennis Player Fined Nearly All Prize Money for Expletive-Laden Post-Match Interview

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has been fined nearly all his prize money from the Queen's Club tournament after being punished for an expletive-laden post-match interview.

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has been fined nearly all his prize money from the Queen's Club tournament after being punished for an expletive-laden post-match interview.

The 27-year-old was fined $40,000 for swearing seven times while being interviewed on court by the BBC following his opening-round win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. In a statement, the ATP said Moutet was punished for unsportsmanlike conduct but has appealed. Moutet, who lost his next match to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, made $43,000 for reaching the second round.

The world number 36 was asked by the interviewer not to repeat the swear word after uttering it to describe being aced on match point by a 142mph second serve. He then said it three more times before the interview was cut short and apologies were made to the crowd and TV viewers.

Moutet's behaviour has been a concern for the French Tennis Federation (FFT) and in 2022 he was defaulted from the Adelaide International for swearing at the umpire in a match against Serbia's Laslo Djere. The FFT also cut him off that year due to issues with his behaviour. Moutet has since written on Instagram that he was 'just joking' about his outburst.

The Queen's Club tournament is one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world and features some of the top players from around the globe. The tournament is known for its rich history and tradition, with many of the world's top players competing for the coveted title. The Queen's Club has been the venue for the tournament since 1970 and has hosted some of the most iconic matches in tennis history.

The tournament is a major event in the tennis calendar and attracts a large crowd of fans from around the world. The Queen's Club tournament is a key event in the lead-up to Wimbledon and provides a crucial test for players before the grass-court Grand Slam. The tournament is played on grass courts and features a mix of established players and up-and-coming talent.

The Queen's Club tournament is a major event in the tennis calendar and provides a platform for players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience. The tournament is also a key event for the ATP and WTA tours, with many of the world's top players competing for ranking points and prize money. The Queen's Club tournament is a major event in the tennis world and attracts a large crowd of fans from around the world.

The tournament is known for its electric atmosphere and features some of the most exciting matches in tennis. The Queen's Club tournament is a major event in the tennis calendar and provides a crucial test for players before the grass-court Grand Slam. The tournament is played on grass courts and features a mix of established players and up-and-coming talent.

The Queen's Club tournament is a major event in the tennis world and attracts a large crowd of fans from around the world. The tournament is known for its rich history and tradition, with many of the world's top players competing for the coveted title





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