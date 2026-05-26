French teenager Moise Kouame announces himself on the Grand Slam stage, beating Marin Cilic to become youngest man to win major main-draw match in 17 years

French teenager Moise Kouame announces himself on the Grand Slam stage in emphatic fashion, beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-2 6-1 at the French Open to become the youngest man to win a major main-draw match in 17 years. He looked unfazed on Court Simonne Mathieu in his Grand Slam debut against a player 20 years his senior and a former world number three. Ranked 318th, Kouame edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak before taking control of the match. At 17 years and two months old, Kouame became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam match since Australia's Bernard Tomic reached the 2009 Australian Open second round at the age of 16. He is also the youngest player to advance past the first round at Roland Garros since Romania's Dinu Pescariu achieved the feat in 1991 at 17 years and one month old.

French teenager Moise Kouame announces himself on the Grand Slam stage in emphatic fashion, beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-2 6-1 at the French Open to become the youngest man to win a major main-draw match in 17 years.

Handed a wildcard by organizers, the 17-year-old Frenchman looked unfazed on Court Simonne Mathieu in his Grand Slam debut against a player 20 years his senior and a former world number three. Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2022, arrived in Paris ranked 46th in the world but was outplayed by the fearless teenager, whose speed in defence and deft drop shots repeatedly drew applause from the crowd.

Ranked 318th, Kouame edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak before taking control of the match. At 17 years and two months old, Kouame became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam match since Australia's Bernard Tomic reached the 2009 Australian Open second round at the age of 16.

He is also the youngest player to advance past the first round at Roland Garros since Romania's Dinu Pescariu achieved the feat in 1991 at 17 years and one month old. The teenager, coached by former French player Richard Gasquet, claimed only the second main-tour win of his career after earning his first at the Miami Masters in March. He will next face Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo who advanced after 20th seed Cameron Norrie retired injured.

The Frenchman has won three ITF titles - the third tier of professional tennis - and received several wildcards on the main circuit, including at the Miami and Monte Carlo Masters. All the experience he gained in Miami and Monte Carlo probably helped him a little, he told reporters. Technically, he felt pretty calm. He knew he was ready and he felt good mentally and physically





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French Open Roland Garros Paris France Moise Kouame Marin Cilic Grand Slam Major Main-Draw Match Teenager Coach Wildcard Experience Technique Mentally And Physically

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