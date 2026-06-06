French Teen Prodigy Paul Seixas Aims to Silence Doubters at Tour Auvergne-Rhone Alpes

Nineteen-year-old French cyclist Paul Seixas, the nation's great hope to end a 41-year Tour de France title drought, faces a critical test at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone Alpes. As the favourite for the week-long stage race, his path is cleared of top rivals Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, but other Grand Tour contenders like Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro, both struggling with health issues, still pose a challenge.

The cycling world is abuzz with the emergence of French teenage prodigy Paul Seixas , who on May 4 announced his participation in the Tour de France this July.

At just 19 years old, Seixas has already captivated a nation hungry for a home victor in the prestigious race, a drought stretching back 41 years. His immediate challenge, however, is the Tour Auvergne-Rhone Alpes, a week-long stage race starting Sunday, where he enters as the overwhelming favourite. The 2026 season has been spectacular for Seixas, securing victory in three of his six races while finishing second in the remaining three.

This event, formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine before rebranding, serves as the primary preparatory race for the Tour de France and features several grueling mountainous stages in his home region of southeast France. Seixas recently completed a high-altitude training camp and stressed the importance of this week, stating it would allow him to gauge his progress since finishing eighth in the same race last year as an unknown neo-pro.

He aims for victory on familiar roads to further solidify the team dynamics built with Decathlon CMA CGM throughout the year, all in preparation for the Tour. Seixas's rivals for the Auvergne-Rhone Alpes title are formidable but carry their own question marks. Spain's Juan Ayuso, 23, was a teenage sensation himself with a podium finish at the Vuelta a Espana but has been hampered by crashes and illness, forcing him out of Paris-Nice and the Tour of the Basque Country.

Mexico's Isaac del Toro, 22, has claimed major wins this season at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico but also abandoned the Basque Country tour following a crash, leaving his form uncertain. Britain's Oscar Onley, 23, demonstrated his Grand Tour capabilities with a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Tour de France but withdrew from Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie due to sickness.

Portugal's Joao Almeida, a consistent Grand Tour performer, was sidelined from the Giro d'Italia by both illness and poor form. This confluence of setbacks among his chief competitors amplifies the pressure on Seixas, who must now convert his stunning early-season results into a commanding performance in a race that represents his biggest victory target to date, potentially cementing his status as France's best hope to break the long Tour de France title drought





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Paul Seixas Tour De France Tour Auvergne-Rhone Alpes Cycling French Cycling Grand Tour Juan Ayuso Isaac Del Toro Oscar Onley Joao Almeida Decathlon CMA CGM Cycling Prodigy

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