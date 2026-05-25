French Open: Stan Wawrinka bows out, Iga Swiatek moves into second round

French tennis legend Stan Wawrinka has retired from the tournament after losing to Jesper de Jong, while Iga Swiatek moved into the second round with a comfortable victory over Emerson Jones. Monfils will face Hugo Gaston in the evening session and Svitolina survived Anna Bondar in a five-set match. Beaumartin was in trouble but came through to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

French tennis icon Stan Wawrinka bows out of tennis after a hard-fought match against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong while four-time champion Iga Swiatek moved into the second round with a comfortable victory over Australian Emerson Jones on Monday.

The match, the 35-year-old's 37th ATP Tour main draw loss, marked the end of Wawrinka's Roland Garros chapter in a career spanning 20 years.

«I've been on tour for more than 20 years. When I was young, my dream was to be a professional player, to be in the top 100, to have the opportunity to play those tournaments.

« I never expected to achieve so much in tennis, but I never put any limit on my career. I always wanted more. I always walk out to get more, push myself, push my own limits, and try to find my own way to get there.

«I'm happy and proud of what I achieved all these years. Today it was really tough. It's never easy to say goodbye to something you love so much and you dedicate your life to चक Wawrinka quoted in an interview after his loss





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