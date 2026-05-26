French Open: Sabalenka, Osaka Shine as Medvedev Crashes Out

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka made a stylish impression at the French Open, while Daniil Medvedev crashed out to Australian wildcard Adam Walton.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka sealed a stylish win to make the second round of the French Open , while Naomi Osaka brought runway flair to Roland Garros.

Reigning Paris champion Coco Gauff recovered from a sluggish start to outclass Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-0. Several Americans also progressed despite a heatwave in the French capital making conditions challenging for players and fans. Jannik Sinner will begin his quest for a maiden French Open title to complete the career Grand Slam when the Italian takes on Frenchman Clement Tabur in the evening session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Sabalenka dismissed Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-2, saying she was completely at ease with her added flourish. Osaka walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a sequined blouse and a black mesh floor-length train before unveiling a layered yellow-brown and gold match dress. The tennis was equally sparkling as the 16th seed overcame tricky German Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3).

Daniil Medvedev has never been comfortable in the Roland Garros spotlight and the Russian crashed to Australian wildcard Adam Walton for his seventh opening-round defeat in 10 appearances at the Grand Slam. Walton said hailing from Queensland and being comfortable in furnace-like conditions helped him prevail.

He was joined in the next round by compatriot Alex de Minaur, who advanced after rising Belgian Alexander Blockx was forced to withdraw with a right ankle sprain, while Alexandre Muller retired injured trailing Stefanos Tsitsipas. Briton Cameron Norrie pulled out injured from a major for the first time as a rib issue meant he was unable to continue after going down 7-6(7) 2-0.

American Learner Tien dished out the bagels during his 6-0 2-6 6-0 6-2 win over Cristian Garin, while compatriots Zachary Svajda, Emma Navarro, Iva Jovic, Claire Liu, Ann Li all went through with little trouble. A day after French favourite Gael Monfils went out of his home Grand Slam for the final time, Parisian fans were given a glimpse of the future as teenager Moise Kouame downed 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-2 6-1.

Victory meant the 17-year-old wildcard became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam main draw match in 17 years. Coming into this tournament, I didn't know what to expect. The team and I worked hard to be as ready as possible





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Daniil Medvedev Adam Walton

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz stunned by Nishesh Basavareddy in French Open first roundNishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. stunned seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in the first round of the French Open on Sunday, ending Fritz's injury-disrupted claycourt season with a whimper.

Read more »

Wawrinka loses final French Open match before retirementSwitzerland's Stan Wawrinka lost his first round match to Netherlands' Jesper de Jong at Roland Garros on Monday before departing to a standing ovation and loud applause.

Read more »

Tennis-Quick and effective: Sabalenka races into French Open second roundThere are plenty of well-meaning responses to the news that someone close to you has cancer, but not all are helpful.

Read more »

Naomi Osaka Wins French Open First Round in Stylish CoutureJapanese star Naomi Osaka defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3) at the French Open, dazzling both on court with powerful play and off court with a sequined couture outfit. She prepares to face Donna Vekic next.

Read more »