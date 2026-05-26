A judicial investigation has been launched in Paris to investigate claims that an Israeli company used disinformation and smear campaigns to target far-left French candidates.

The judicial authorities in Paris have officially initiated a comprehensive probe to determine if a private company based in Israel actively worked to undermine the democratic process during local elections in France .

This investigation was triggered after several political figures from the far-left party, known as La France Insoumise or France Unbowed, came forward with serious allegations of targeted disinformation. The victims claim they were subjected to highly coordinated smear campaigns designed to ruin their reputations and influence the outcome of the polls.

Among those affected were Sebastien Delogu in Marseille and Francois Piquemal in Toulouse, both of whom ultimately lost their bids for office, as well as David Guiraud in Roubaix, who managed to win his mayoral race despite the onslaught of false information. These candidates argue that the attacks were not random but were strategically timed to disrupt their political momentum and alienate their voter base through the use of falsehoods.

The methods employed in these campaigns were particularly aggressive and multifaceted, blending physical advertising with digital deception. Sebastien Delogu provided a harrowing account of seeing billboards in the streets that prominently displayed his name alongside a QR code. When scanned, this code led users to a website filled with baseless and malicious accusations of rape, a tactic designed to cause immediate and irreparable social and professional damage.

Similarly, Francois Piquemal reported that his campaign was besieged by the creation of numerous fake social media pages that spread the most damaging rumors imaginable. In a further escalation of the harassment, Piquemal discovered that his private social media passwords had been leaked and published online, exposing him to further vulnerability and harassment. These actions suggest a sophisticated level of cyber-intelligence and psychological operation aimed at silencing political voices that disagree with specific international agendas.

The investigation gained significant momentum following a report from Viginum, the specialized French government agency tasked with monitoring and combating online disinformation. Viginum detected a systematic pattern of artificial and automated dissemination of content that was clearly inaccurate or intended to mislead the general public.

According to the agency, this malicious campaign was orchestrated by an actor located outside of France and was intended to distort the access citizens have to truthful information, thereby threatening the fundamental interests of the French nation. The automated nature of the dissemination suggests the use of botnets or specialized software designed to amplify negative narratives and create a false sense of widespread public consensus against the targeted candidates, making it difficult for the victims to effectively counter the claims in real-time.

While the investigation continues, reports from prominent media outlets, including the French daily Liberation and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, have pointed toward specific companies in Israel as the architects of these campaigns. The candidates believe they were targeted specifically because of their vocal and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, suggesting a political motive tied to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

However, Paris prosecutors have been careful to maintain a distinction between the actions of a private entity and the actions of a sovereign state. Currently, officials have stated that there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the Israeli government was involved in or authorized these activities.

In legal terms, interference typically refers to the actions of a foreign state, whereas the current probe focuses on the potential illegal activities of a private foreign company or individual acting on its own initiative or on behalf of private clients





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