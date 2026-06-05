Free Screenings of Classic World Cinema Films Announced for June 2026

The Film Studies and Appreciation Centre will host a free screening series featuring six influential international films across two weekends in June 2026. The program includes classic Bollywood, Yugoslavian, Belgian-French, Filipino, and Taiwanese cinema, with showings scheduled from morning to evening at their Shah Alam location.

The Film Studies and Appreciation Centre is organizing a special free screening of six world cinema films throughout June on two selected weekends. This inaugural program will showcase influential works from various countries, including classic action films, historical epics, war movies, and pieces by renowned world authors.

The screenings will take place on June 6 and 7, and June 20 and 21, 2026 at the centre's premises in Shah Alam. On June 6, audiences can watch the classic Bollywood film Sholay at 2 PM, followed by Emir Kusturica's Underground (Yugoslavia-Serbia) at 8 PM. The next day, June 7, will feature the Belgian-French film Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles at 11 AM.

For the second weekend, the program begins on June 20 with the Filipino epic Oro, Plata, Mata at 2 PM, and concludes on June 21 with the Taiwanese film A Brighter Summer Day at 11 AM. The initiative aims to broaden local audiences' appreciation of international cinema and provide exposure to classic, influential works in film history





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