Franco-American Treasures Exhibit Celebrates 250 Years of Cultural Exchange

An exhibit at The Shed in Manhattan showcases 250 years of Franco-American relations through luxury goods, including a Givenchy coat worn by Jacqueline Kennedy and a medal commissioned by Benjamin Franklin.

A new exhibition at The Shed in Manhattan explores the deep cultural and commercial ties between France and the United States, marking 250 years of Franco-American relations.

The exhibit, organized by Comité Colbert, brings together 65 French luxury houses and cultural institutions to showcase items that symbolize the enduring bond between the two nations. Among the highlights are a Givenchy coat worn by former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, a Cartier lunar module replica from the Apollo 11 mission, and a medal commissioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1782.

The display uses shipping containers to represent the transatlantic journey that has carried French luxury goods and ideas to American shores for centuries. At a time when U.S. consumers account for a significant share of the global demand for French luxury, the exhibit serves as both a celebration and a strategic marketing effort. The relationship between France and the United States has long been characterized by mutual admiration and collaboration.

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France dedicated in 1886, stands as a testament to this alliance. But the cultural exchange dates back even further, to the Revolutionary War, when France supported the American colonies against Britain. Benjamin Franklin, then ambassador to France, commissioned the Libertas Americana medal from French artists and the Paris mint to commemorate this support. The medal, on display at the exhibit, is a tangible link to the early days of Franco-American friendship.

Later, French historian Alexis de Tocqueville's writings on American democracy further cemented France's fascination with the young nation. The exhibit captures this historical dialogue through a curated selection of artifacts that reflect both countries' shared values of liberty, craftsmanship, and innovation. French luxury maisons have been deeply embedded in American culture for decades.

The exhibit features a 1964 advertisement from Veuve Clicquot that shows the Champagne brand pairing its bubbly with hamburgers, a clever marketing strategy to appeal to American tastes and break away from the perception that Champagne is only for special occasions. Fashion, a cornerstone of French luxury, brings star power to the exhibit.

Givenchy contributed the pink cashmere coat worn by Jacqueline Kennedy during her 1961 state visit to France, while Jean Paul Gaultier's iconic pinstriped dress, famously worn by Madonna in 1992 to benefit AIDS research, is also on display. These pieces highlight how French designers have influenced American style and celebrity culture.

Beyond the exhibit, French fashion houses like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel have staged runway shows in the U.S. in recent months, signaling a deepening commitment to the American market. Hermes opened a new location in Nashville last year, and Boucheron unveiled a diamond necklace at the exhibit that was originally sold to an Irish-American couple in 1899. The brand now plans to open a fourth U.S. store by the end of the year.

The exhibit also acknowledges the current economic challenges facing the luxury sector, including tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and economic uncertainty. Despite these hurdles, French luxury brands continue to expand their presence in the United States, moving beyond the traditional coastal markets into the heartland. According to analysts, American consumers are increasingly embracing European luxury, following a pattern similar to Chinese consumers a decade ago.

The Comité Colbert's exhibit not only celebrates the past but also looks forward to a future where Franco-American cultural and economic ties remain strong. As Benedicte Epinay, president and CEO of Comité Colbert, notes, American people love French elegance-the je ne sais quoi of French luxury. This timeless appeal ensures that the exchange of treasures between the two nations will continue for generations to come





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Franco-American Relations Luxury Goods Cultural Exchange Exhibit Comité Colbert

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