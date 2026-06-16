France Start World Cup Campaign Against Senegal with Saliba Fit, Doue in Attack

France kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Senegal, with William Saliba overcoming back pain to start in central defense and youngster Desire Doue given a starting role in attack. Senegal field a strong lineup led by Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson.

France kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in Group I at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, with manager Didier Deschamps making a bold selection.

William Saliba, who has been struggling with back pain in the buildup, is declared fit and starts in central defense alongside Dayot Upamecano. The Arsenal defender's inclusion provides a significant boost to Les Bleus, who are looking to build on their recent dominance in international football. Deschamps has also opted for youthful exuberance in attack, handing a starting spot to 21-year-old Desire Doue on the left flank, leaving more established names like Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola on the bench.

Captain Kylian Mbappe leads the line alongside Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, with Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni anchoring the midfield. The French lineup reflects a blend of experience and dynamism, but questions remain about their defensive compactness against a speedy Senegalese attack. Senegal, the reigning African champions, have named a strong starting eleven led by veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly and talismanic forward Sadio Mane.

Coach Aliou Cisse has opted for Lamine Camara in midfield alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye, leaving Habib Diarra on the bench. In attack, Nicolas Jackson partners Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr, providing pace and directness that could trouble the French backline. Edouard Mendy starts in goal, while Krepin Diatta and El Hadji Malick Diouf fill the full-back positions.

Senegal will rely on their defensive discipline and counter-attacking threat, having shown in previous tournaments that they can upset higher-ranked teams. The match is a crucial early test for both sides, with Group I also featuring other competitive nations. This World Cup opener carries significant weight for both teams. For France, a victory would set the tone for their campaign and ease pressure on a squad that has undergone some changes since their 2022 final appearance.

Saliba's fitness is a major talking point; his ability to handle Mane and Jackson's movement will be tested. Meanwhile, Desire Doue's inclusion signals Deschamps willingness to trust young talent on the biggest stage. Senegal, on the other hand, will aim to prove their continental success translates to global competitiveness. With Koulibaly marshaling the defense and Mane leading the charge, they have the tools to cause an upset.

The atmosphere in East Rutherford is electric, with fans from both nations creating a vibrant backdrop. As the match unfolds, set pieces and transitional moments could be decisive. France will look to control possession and use Mbappe's speed, while Senegal will seek to exploit any defensive lapses. This encounter promises to be a compelling start to Group I action





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