France's Paul Magnier Wins Stage 18 of Giro d'Italia

Paul Magnier made it a hat-trick of victories in this year's Giro d'Italia as he comfortably won a bunch sprint at the end of stage 18 on Thursday.

France's Paul Magnier made it a hat-trick of victories in this year's Giro d'Italia as he comfortably won a bunch sprint at the end of stage 18 on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Soudal Quick-Step rider was perfectly set up by teammate Jasper Stuyven in the final few high-speed turns and powered to the line ahead of two Italian sprinters. Victory for Magnier, who also won the first and third stages in Bulgaria, means he takes the lead in the fight for the points classification jersey.

Overall race leader Jonas Vingegaard attacked on the day's short sharp final climb inside the last 10km but settled for a place in the main bunch to preserve his big lead. Denmark's Vingegaard, bidding to complete his set of Grand Tour triumphs, leads by 4:03 minutes with three stages left. The 171km stage came alive after a four-man break of Mattia Bais, Andrea Mifsud, Jonas Geens and James Shaw was caught with around 25km to go.

The 1.1km Il Muro di Ca del Poggio ramp, with gradients of 19%, provided a sharp sting in the tail and for a while it looked like Vingegaard might go for the stage win. Previous General Classification leader Afonso Eulalio, who recovered from a crash earlier in the day when his arm got caught in a feed bag, also sensed an opportunity and briefly opened up a gap to the chasing pack.

But in the end it was a day for the sprinters and Soudal Quick-Step played the perfect hand as Stuyven led Magnier into the final tricky corner, giving his young teammate the perfect line for his final burst of acceleration to the line. For stage favourite Milan, it was a disappointing day as he got out of position around the final corner.

Friday's 19th stage returns to the high mountains with a 151km test in the Dolomites featuring 5,000 metres of climbing





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Giro D'italia Paul Magnier Soudal Quick-Step Jonas Vingegaard Team Visma - Lease A Bike

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Germany Aim to Break World Cup Group Stage Jinx Under NagelsmannGermany have struggled since 2014, failing to advance from group stage in 2018 and 2022, but under Julian Nagelsmann they have improved, reaching Euro 2024 quarter-finals and Nations League semi-finals. They face Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Curacao in Group E of the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Sandakan Lion Dance Team Wins Championship, to Represent East MalaysiaThe Sandakan Chung Seng Dragon and Lion Dance Association won the East Malaysia zone of the 21st Genting Lion King Cup National Lion Dance Championship, scoring 9.36 points and defeating 23 teams. They will represent East Malaysia at the national finals in Genting Highlands in September. The team, founded in 2022, consists of young performers under 30 who overcame injuries and setbacks.

Read more »

Mitoma blow will not stop Japan dreaming of World Cup glory, says coach MoriyasuTOKYO, May 27 — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu believes his team can win the World Cup after historic friendly wins over Brazil and England, despite the loss of Kaoru Mitoma...

Read more »

W Kuala Lumpur Brings Dad-Approved Indulgences, Bold Brunches & Throwback Beats For Father’s DayThis Father’s Day, W Kuala Lumpur sets the stage for a celebration made for every kind of dad, from the one who owns the room with throwback charm to the one

Read more »

Man United ‘bakar’ RM88 juta pecat AmorimJumlah tersebut didedahkan laporan kewangan kelab diterbitkan semalam selepas Amorim disingkirkan Januari lalu ketika kontraknya berbaki 18 bulan di Old Trafford.

Read more »

– Stateless for 18 Years, Malaysian-Born Woman Finally Obtains MyKad with DAP MP’s HelpFor most Malaysians, an identity card is just a piece of document, but for 19-year-old Du Fang Fang, it was something she had spent 18 years waiting for. Born in Malaysia, Fang Fang spent her entire childhood without a birth certificate, a MyKad, or citizenship.

Read more »