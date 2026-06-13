France midfielder Manu Kone backs Kylian Mbappe to shine at World Cup

France midfielder Manu Kone has expressed confidence in captain Kylian Mbappe's ability to perform well at the upcoming World Cup. Mbappe has a proven track record on the biggest stage, including a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final. France has a formidable attacking depth, with players like Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise contributing to the team's success.

France midfielder Manu Kone dismissed talk of pressure on captain Kylian Mbappe as they prepare to open their World Cup campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, backing the forward's proven record on the biggest stage.

Mbappe, 27, became the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, though Argentina's triumph on penalties consigned France to a runners-up finish. He was in prolific form last season, scoring 42 goals and registering seven assists in 44 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid, but missed out on major silverware.

France boast formidable attacking depth, with Mbappe joined by Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue among others. Dembele has the freedom to do pretty much whatever he wants - to cut out wide, push forward, and so on. He's a player with exceptional qualities. He can do it all: pass, dribble, score.

Zaire-Emery scored three goals and registered five assists in 54 appearances for Paris St Germain last season, as competition for places remains intense in a squad packed with quality at both club and international level. When there's a World Cup at the end of the season, it's a goal for every French player. If I don't believe in it, no one else will believe in it for me.

When I wasn't called up for the first training camp, I took the opportunity to clear my head. I think it worked well, and today I'm here





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France World Cup Kylian Mbappe Manu Kone Ousmane Dembele

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