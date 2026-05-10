France coordinates mission in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran

President Macron announces a mission led by France and the UK with 50 countries and international organizations, with the objective to ensure safe navigation and the resumption of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, which France had not previously planned to deploy for a naval blockade against Iran but rather a security mission.

President Emmanuel Macron says France planned a security mission in the Strait of Hormuz, opposite Iran, but did not envisage a naval deployment. As Macron announces a coordinated mission led by France and UK with 50 countries and international organizations, he also states that its objective is to ensure safe navigation, as the whole continent is a victim of the blockade of the strait through which most of the oil exported from the Middle East passes.

France has also decided to release the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier after it passed through the Suez Canal





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Emmanuel Macron France United States United Kingdom Suez Canal Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier Irrevocable Commitments Interoperability Cordial Relationship Strait Of Hormuz Military Cooperation Nuclear-Weapon-Free Countries

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