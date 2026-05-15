Fourth Malaysian-Consigned Ship Transits through the Strait of Hormuz Since the US-Iran War

A support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy passed through the Strait of Hormuz, being the fourth ship linked to the country to transit the waterway since the outbreak of the US-Iran war. Details of the vessel and the number of others that have also crossed the waterway since the conflict first broke out in late February were provided by LSEG shipping data.

A support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy, formerly known as Sapura Energy, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, LSEG shipping data showed on Friday.

The ship became the fourth ship linked to the country to transit the waterway since the outbreak of the US-Iran war, joining seven ships that the Malaysian Government had sought permission from Iran to clear the strait, which has been mostly closed off since the conflict broke out in late February disrupting global energy supplies. The ship made its way through the strait, hewing close to the Iranian coastline, before heading for Oman, entering the Muscat port, LSEG data showed.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in March that Iran would allow Malaysian vessels to pass through the strait after holding talks with Iranian officials. Malaysia's authorities have said the vessels Malaysia had asked for clearance include those owned by Vantris, shipping giant MISC Berhad and state energy firm PETRONAS. Other Malaysian-linked ships that have been given clearance so far include Liberian-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Serifos, which exited the strait on April 10.

The tanker, carrying crude loaded from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in early March, discharged its cargo at Malaysia's Malacca port on April 30. Another VLCC, Ocean Thunder, loaded with Iraqi crude and chartered by a unit of Petronas, passed through the strait on April 5 and discharged its cargo of 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude at Malaysia's Pengerang on April 18.

A third vessel, Mihzem, carrying Qatari liquefied natural gas and managed by an MISC unit, transited the waterway on Tuesday, becoming the second such cargo to cross under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan. Follow us on our official account to stay updated on further developments





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Malaysian-Consigned Ships Iran & Pakistan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Second Japanese oil tanker passes through Strait of HormuzKUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two 15-year-old girls who have been reported missing in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Read more »

Fourth Malaysian‑linked ship transits Strait of Hormuz with Iranian clearance, shipping data showsKUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy, ‌formerly known as Sapura Energy, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, LSEG shipping data showed...

Read more »

Man in Singapore loses more than RM15mil in a Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scamJOHOR BARU: A 30-year-old man here is dismayed at learning that the ownership of his car had been transferred to a car dealership company in Kuala Lumpur without his consent.

Read more »

Fourth Malaysian-linked Ship Passes Through Strait of Hormuz Since US-Iran WarA support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy passed through the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the fourth ship linked to the country to transit the waterway since the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

Read more »