Fourth-Generation Thai Singer Files Abuse Claims Against Brother Amid #PsiScott Trend

A fourth generation of a wealthy Thai family accused his older brother of repeatedly abusing him as a teenager, prompting a wave of survivors in Thailand to come forward with similar accounts of abuse. Siranudh Scott, a member of the Bhirombhakdi family, accused his brother Sunit of repeated abuse when he was a teenager. The case has sparked a new wave of open discussions about sexual abuse in Thailand, with several celebrities and public figures coming forward to share their own experiences.

A member of a wealthy Thai beer brewing family accused his older brother of repeatedly abusing him as a teenager, prompting a wave of survivors in Thailand to come forward with similar accounts of abuse.

Siranudh Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Bhirombhakdi family that founded the Singha beer brand, posted an emotional video accusing his brother Sunit of repeated abuse when he was a teenager. Siranudh said the alleged abuse occurred from when he was nine to 13 years old, every time his brother returned home from boarding school for the summer. He first told other family members of the alleged abuse about three years ago but accepted financial compensation to keep quiet.

However, after his mother sued him this year over a property dispute, Siranudh decided to speak out and is now planning to pursue legal action. The allegations surfaced after Siranudh's brother Sunit denied the claims in a video clip posted online. Singha parent Boonrawd later dismissed Sunit from his executive role with the company. The case has prompted a wave of painful accounts from survivors of unconnected abuse in the conservative country of Thailand.

Several celebrities and public figures came forward on social media to share their own experiences of sexual misconduct and abuse. Patinya Kuantrakul, scion of one of Thailand's best-known golf courses, said she was raped by her driver at the age of 11, resulting in a pregnancy and abortion. Influencer and podcaster Taylor Srirat said he was sexually assaulted by his 50-year-old boss when he was 19.

Their shared stories have encouraged others to speak publicly for the first time about abuse they had endured, sharing messages of empathy and thanks from social media users in and outside Thailand. Analysts said the public outpouring was unusual in Thailand, where victims often remain silent due to stigma and conservative attitudes towards sexual abuse. The public discussion marked an unprecedented shift in Thailand, where victims openly discuss sexual harassment and abuse for the first time.

Thailand has not seen a #MeToo movement, with attitudes beginning to change, said social psychology lecturer Apitchaya Chaiwutikornwanich, explaining that young Thais have 'learned the concept of human rights and the rights to own one's body'. Experts said the case marks a change in social attitudes, with Thais more openly discussing sexual misconduct and abuse. An environmental activist, Siranudh separated from his family's business empire and reported the alleged assaults as he felt marginalized after not receiving support.

He stated that the ocean became his refuge during that time. In a separate lawsuit from Siranudh Scott against his mother, he claimed that the land ownership dispute under Thailand's 'ungrateful child' law necessitated a return of the property that was given to him, Siranudh wrote





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Thailand Sexual Abuse #Psiscott Siranudh Scott Sunit Scott Singha Beer Brand Conservative Attitudes Towards Sexual Abuse Human Rights Allegations Of Abuse Abuse Case Family Reputation Hierarchy Boonrawd Sero

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