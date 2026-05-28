Four Suspects Arrested After Police Chase in Kuala Lumpur

Police arrested four men with extensive criminal records after a high-speed chase from Kota Damansara to Air Panas early this morning. The suspects were found with burglary tools and three are wanted individuals.

Four local men were arrested early this morning after leading police on a dangerous chase from Kota Damansara to Air Panas in Kuala Lumpur . The incident began at 2:23 am when a police patrol car attempted to inspect a black Honda Odyssey multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Persiaran Industri Kota Damansara near a petrol station.

The suspects, acting suspiciously, refused to stop and instead fled aggressively towards the city centre. Police gave chase, and the vehicle was eventually intercepted at Jalan Air Jernih in Air Panas, Kuala Lumpur. All four occupants were taken into custody without further incident. Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the arrests in a statement today, adding that the suspects were in their 30s.

A search of the vehicle revealed various equipment believed to be used for theft and housebreaking, including crowbars, gloves, and masks. The suspects were taken to the Petaling Jaya police station for further investigation. Background checks revealed that all four men had extensive criminal histories, with records showing between 15 and 19 previous offences each. Three of the four were listed as wanted individuals for other crimes.

The police chief noted that such aggressive evasion poses a serious threat to public safety and that swift action was necessary to prevent harm. The suspects have been remanded for two days until tomorrow to facilitate the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty, as well as Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possession of offensive weapons. Police are also looking into whether the suspects are linked to a larger criminal network involved in property crimes in the Klang Valley.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to combat street crime and dangerous driving. The public is reminded to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. The suspects are expected to be produced in court once the remand period ends. Police urge anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward





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Police Chase Kuala Lumpur Arrest Criminal Records Dangerous Driving

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