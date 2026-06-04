The Four Perceptions: The Living Continuum exhibition reunites four long-time friends and artists, Hasnul J. Saidon, Taufik Abdullah, Fauzin Mustafa, and Mohd Noor Mahmud, as they showcase their works that deal with nature, memory, spirituality, and material practice. The exhibition continues a concern that has shaped the group since its first outing in 1989, and it marks another return to a shared starting point - one shaped by friendship, critical thought, and the belief that art should continue to speak beyond the surface.

KUALA LUMPUR , June 4 - When Hasnul J. Saidon , Taufik Abdullah , Fauzin Mustafa and Mohd Noor Mahmud first exhibited together in 1989, they were young artists asking what art could do beyond the marketplace.

Four Perceptions: The Living Continuum, the exhibition is the third edition of the group's collaboration, following a second edition in 2019. The show is a reunion of four long-time friends, and it marks a significant milestone in their careers.

The exhibition catalogue describes the three editions as three phases in their careers: the first after formal art training, the second during their established professional years, and the latest after they had retired from fixed careers and moved into full-time art practice. The current exhibition brings together works that deal with nature, memory, spirituality and material practice, while also paying tribute to their late mentor Ismail Zain, the Malaysian artist, writer, educator and pioneer in computer art.

The exhibition continues a concern that has shaped the group since its first outing in 1989: the idea that art should carry meaning and communicate with its audience, rather than function only as an object for display or sale. The catalogue traces this concern back to the group's first exhibition, noting that the artists were interested in ideas, meaning and communication, and in resisting the view of art as merely commercial.

Although they are linked by friendship and shared history, the four artists are not presented as a single formal movement. The group was not a planned or formal art group, but one built through friendship and a decision to exhibit together. Hasnul J. Saidon presents works centred on pathways, rivers and water as metaphors for inner journeys, healing and the relationship between the physical and metaphysical worlds.

Fauzin Mustafa brings together contemporary art practice with Malay cultural references, using textured surfaces, batik-inspired elements and Nusantara symbolism. Mohd Noor Mahmud presents works that reinterpret batik motifs through expressive compositions and wood sculpture. Together, their works return to recurring themes of flow, balance and transformation, suggesting that tradition is not fixed but shaped continuously through memory, material and lived experience.

Taufik Abdullah's works are framed as something that adapts across time - through batik, mixed media, symbolism and personal reflection. For the artists, the exhibition marks another return to a shared starting point - one shaped by friendship, critical thought and the belief that art should continue to speak beyond the surface. The exhibition is showing at Ruang Teduh Gallery, Lot UG 31 & 32, Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur, until June 8, 2026.

In addition, visitors can enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when they sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply





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Four Perceptions: The Living Continuum Hasnul J. Saidon Taufik Abdullah Fauzin Mustafa Mohd Noor Mahmud Ruang Teduh Gallery Kuala Lumpur

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