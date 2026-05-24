Four people died and three others were hospitalized after generator emissions during widespread blackout in Indonesia's Sumatra island

Four people died and three others were hospitalized after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from diesel generators used during a widespread blackout in Indonesia's Sumatra island. The incidents occurred in North Sumatra and West Sumatra following power outages caused by disruptions to Sumatra's electricity transmission system.

Four people died and three others were hospitalized after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from diesel generators used during a widespread blackout in Indonesia 's Sumatra island, local authorities said on Sunday (May 24).

The incidents occurred in North Sumatra and West Sumatra following power outages caused by disruptions to Sumatra's electricity transmission system. In North Sumatra's Batu Bara regency, two victims were found dead inside a house after operating a generator in a poorly ventilated room, local police said. Authorities suspected the victims suffocated after inhaling exhaust fumes. Separately, two people died and three others were hospitalized in West Sumatra in a similar incident linked to generator emissions.

Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PLN previously said a major disruption struck the interconnected power grid in northern and central Sumatra at around 6:44 p.m. local time on Friday, triggering a blackout that affected millions of residents





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Indonesia Sumatra Blackout Diesel Generators Power Outages

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