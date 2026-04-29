Four Myanmar Nationals, Including a Child, Detained in Kelantan

The General Operations Force (GOF) apprehended four Myanmar nationals, including a child, who were hiding in a forested area in Kelantan. They had reportedly paid agents to enter Malaysia illegally.

Four Myanmar nationals, including a child, were apprehended by the General Operations Force ( GOF ) after attempting to conceal themselves in a forested area near Kampung Ketil, Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, Kelantan yesterday.

The incident unfolded as the GOF conducted routine patrols under Operation Taring Wawasan Kelantan, a broader initiative aimed at curbing illegal immigration and cross-border crime within the Kelantan region. The group, believed to be a family unit, consisted of individuals aged between eight and seventy years old. Their attempt to evade authorities by hiding within the dense vegetation proved unsuccessful, leading to their discovery and subsequent detention at approximately 7:00 PM.

The investigation revealed that all four individuals lacked valid documentation permitting their entry into Malaysia. This underscores the ongoing challenges faced by border security agencies in managing the influx of undocumented migrants. Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain, Commander of the Eastern Brigade, stated that preliminary questioning indicated each individual had paid an agent approximately RM3,000 (approximately $650 USD) to facilitate their illegal entry into the country.

This highlights the exploitative practices of human smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable individuals seeking opportunities or refuge in Malaysia. The payment to agents represents a significant financial burden for these individuals, often obtained through borrowing or the sale of assets, making them even more susceptible to exploitation upon arrival. The GOF’s successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of proactive patrolling and vigilance in identifying and apprehending those attempting to circumvent immigration laws.

The operation also serves as a deterrent to others considering similar illegal routes into the country. The apprehended Myanmar nationals have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Tumpat District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation and processing. Authorities will likely conduct a more thorough interrogation to ascertain the full extent of the smuggling network involved and to gather information regarding their intended destination and purpose of entry into Malaysia.

The CID will also be responsible for determining the appropriate legal course of action, which may include deportation proceedings and potential charges against those involved in facilitating their illegal entry. This case is a stark reminder of the complex issues surrounding migration and the need for continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies and immigration authorities to effectively manage border security and address the root causes of irregular migration.

The welfare of the child involved will also be a priority, with authorities likely coordinating with social welfare services to ensure their safety and well-being. The incident also raises questions about the vulnerabilities of migrants and the need for comprehensive support systems to protect them from exploitation and abuse





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