Four more bodies found in Malaysian migrant boat tragedy, death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the Malaysian migrant boat tragedy has risen to 16 after four more bodies were found today. The incident occurred when a boat carrying Indonesian migrants capsized in the waters off Pulau Pangkor.

IPOH: Four more bodies were found today from the incident involving a boat carrying Indonesian migrants that capsized in the waters off Pulau Pangkor , bringing the death toll to 16 so far.

Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Mohamad Shukri Khotob said three of the victims found were men and were discovered about 2.5 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Buloh, while another body, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was found about 21.4 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Sangga Kechil. Meanwhile, the other three victims were found by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) at about 5.45pm, he said when contacted by Bernama on Friday (May 15).

Shukri said a total of 23 victims had been rescued while 16 were confirmed dead, bringing the total number involved to 39 so far, compared with 37 reported previously. Meanwhile, he said the search and rescue (SAR) operation would continue tomorrow from 7am to locate the possibility of more victims from the tragic incident. Tomorrow marks the seventh day of the SAR operation, and if no more bodies are found, the operation may be called off, he said.

In the May 11 incident, a boat believed to be carrying Indonesian migrants was reported to have sunk about 8.2 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor while en route to several destinations in Malaysia. - Bernam





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrant Boat Tragedy Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Royal Malaysian Navy Pulau Pangkor Pulau Buloh Pulau Sangga Kechil May 11 Incident En Route To Several Destinations In Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's Stable Currency Attracts Foreign Workers, Students, and SettlersMalaysia's stable currency, driven by a strong economy and rising ringgit, continues to attract foreign workers, students, and settlers. The stable currency provides confidence to investors, enhances the purchasing power of the Malaysian population, and helps control living costs compared to other countries. A young Indonesian resident in Malaysia shares his observations and concerns about the rising value of the Malaysian ringgit against the Indonesian rupiah.

Read more »

Malaysia's Stable Currency Attracts Foreign Workers, Students, and SettlersMalaysia's stable currency, driven by a strong economy and rising ringgit, continues to attract foreign workers, students, and settlers. The stable currency provides confidence to investors, enhances the purchasing power of the Malaysian population, and helps control living costs compared to other countries. A young Indonesian resident in Malaysia shares his observations and concerns about the rising value of the Malaysian ringgit against the Indonesian rupiah.

Read more »

Fishermen recover another body from sunken Indonesian migrant boat off Pulau Pangkor, death toll now 10IPOH, May 15 — Another body from the boat carrying Indonesian migrants that sank off Pulau Pangkor was recovered last night, bringing the death toll to 10.The Malaysian Maritime...

Read more »

Navy recovers 11th body from capsized Indonesian boat off Pulau Pangkor, three still missingIPOH, May 15 — Another body of a victim from a boat carrying Indonesian migrants that capsized off the waters of Pulau Pangkor was found this morning, bringing the number of...

Read more »