Four More Arrested Over Fake Medical Certificates in Pekan

The police have arrested four more individuals to assist in the investigation into the sale and purchase of suspected fake medical certificates in the Pekan district.

The police have arrested four more individuals to assist in the investigation into the sale and purchase of suspected fake medical certificates in the Pekan district.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said all the individuals in their 40s, believed to be buyers, were arrested around the district last Wednesday. Meanwhile, five individuals including a civil servant who were arrested previously were released on police bail on Friday after their remand period expired. The case is being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery for the purpose of cheating and Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

The case was uncovered after the Pekan District Health Office received information on May 12 regarding the sale of MCs allegedly occurring among factory workers in the district. The police arrested five suspects aged between 30 and 55 during an operation around the Pekan district on June 15. They comprise three individuals suspected of being middlemen, a civil servant believed to have supplied the fake MCs and another individual believed to have obtained and used the documents.

Checks revealed that the MCs used the name and stamp of a medical officer who had transferred to another duty station since 2023. Further investigation found that the serial numbers used were part of an official MC book distributed to a government clinic in the district. The police believe the MCs were sold at prices between RM50 and RM200 each through several individuals acting as middlemen to secure customers





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Fake Medical Certificates Pekan District Police Investigation Forgery Cheating

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