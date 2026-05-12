Four men arrested over fireworks incident during ‘Tangkap Azam Baki’ rally

The police have arrested four men over an incident last month where fireworks were set off during the ‘Tangkap Azam Baki’ rally near the Sogo mall in Kuala Lumpur. The case has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for instructions on prosecution, and all suspects have been given police bail.

The police have arrested four men over an incident last month where fireworks were set off during the ‘ Tangkap Azam Baki ’ rally near the Sogo mall in Kuala Lumpur .

The case has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for instructions on prosecution, and all suspects have been given police bail. The organiser of the rally urged the police to disclose the outcome of their investigations, as there has been no official updates yet.

The secretariat repeated its key demands for a comprehensive reform on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the setting up of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) in relation to the alleged corporate mafia, and a guarantee of the public’s right to assembly and speech without interference or intimidation





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Kuala Lumpur Tangkap Azam Baki Sogo Mall Fireworks Police Arrest Police Bail Attorney General’S Chambers Royal Commission Of Inquiry Anti-Corruption Commission Corporate Mafia Assembly And Speech Integrity And National Corruption

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