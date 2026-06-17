Four Men Arrested in Lahad Datu for Alleged Gang Rape of 14-Year-Old

A summary of the investigation into four young men alleged to have gang raped a 14‑year‑old in Lahad Datu. The case is being pursued under Section 375B of the Penal Code and highlights the community's call for vigilance and legal enforcement against child sexual abuse.

Four men, including a foreign national, were detained by the Lahad Datu district police on June 17 for the alleged gang rape of a 14‑year‑old girl in a family home.

Authorities say the crime took place around two o'clock in the morning on May 9, when the victim was sleeping alone in her bedroom. Police investigators allege that the suspects entered the room and forced the girl to engage in sexual acts with them, taking turns. The victim only reported the incident after her family became aware of what had happened, prompting a formal police complaint and the arrest of the four men who are all in their twenties.

The case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code, which criminalises the offence of gang rape. If found guilty, each defendant faces a potential penalty of up to thirty years' imprisonment for the conviction of gang rape and the possibility of public whipping, a disciplinary punishment that remains active in the country.

In addition, the accused have been remanded for seven days to facilitate further investigation, a measure carried out to ensure the integrity of evidence and the safety of the witnesses. The Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail, urged parents, guardians and community members to remain vigilant, and to monitor the social circles of children in order to prevent them from becoming victims of such heinous crimes.

The incident has sparked an immediate reaction from the local community and legal experts, who emphasise the importance of swift law enforcement and the necessity of providing comprehensive support to victims of sexual violence. Child protection agencies are being called upon to strengthen their outreach programmes, encourage early reporting, and provide counselling to young survivors.

Meanwhile, the legal community has called for a review of the enforcement of Section 375B, noting that the consistent application of the law is essential for the deterrence of sexual crimes. The police force has pledged to continue its investigation in close cooperation with forensic specialists, with the aim of gathering irrefutable evidence and ensuring a perpetrator‑free environment for the youth of Lahad Datu.

The case shines a stark light on the persistent risk of sexual violence against children in society, and underscores the crucial role of community awareness, robust legal frameworks, and the cooperation between law enforcement and the public. In the weeks ahead, the investigation will progress with a series of forensic examinations, the recovery of digital evidence, and the likely summoning of witnesses for sworn statements.

By reinforcing the accountability of those who violate the rights and safety of minors, the authorities aim to signal that crimes of this nature will no longer be tolerated, and that every child in the region merits protection from harm and abuse





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Lahad Datu Gang Rape Penal Code Child Protection Law Enforcement

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