Four killed including 10-year-old girl in multi-vehicle crash on Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam road

A five-vehicle collision opposite Simpang Renggam Prison on Monday resulted in four fatalities, including a young girl and an elderly woman, as reported by local fire and rescue services.

KLUANG: A tragic multi-vehicle collision on the Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam road opposite Simpang Renggam Prison on Monday afternoon claimed four lives, including a 10-year-old girl.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:16 PM local time, involving five vehicles: an MPV, two sedans, and two luxury cars. According to officials from the Renggam Fire and Rescue Station, the collision was severe, leaving several victims trapped inside a sedan. The emergency response team, led by senior fire officer II Ismail Mamat, dispatched a SITRAK fire engine and five personnel to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the wreckage scattered across the road.

One of the victims, an elderly woman, had been ejected from her vehicle and was found lying on top of one of the luxury cars. The deceased were identified as Mohd Aiman Mohd Rashid, 36, Nur Airish Syifa Sidek, 10, Nor Azlina Abd. Latif, 33, and Semek Mat Soh, 73. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The crash caused significant traffic disruption along the busy highway, with vehicles backed up for kilometers. Authorities closed part of the road for several hours to allow rescue and investigation operations. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to extricate the trapped victims from the mangled sedan. The condition of the other vehicles involved is not yet fully known, but no other serious injuries were reported among the occupants of the MPV and luxury cars.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the sedan may have lost control and collided with oncoming traffic, leading to a chain reaction.

However, police have yet to confirm any specific factors such as speeding, weather conditions, or mechanical failure. Witnesses at the scene described a loud impact and chaos as the vehicles collided. The area near Simpang Renggam Prison is known to be a stretch with occasional accidents due to its winding nature and heavy traffic. The news of the accident sent shockwaves through the local community.

Relatives of the victims arrived at the scene later in the afternoon, grief-stricken. The bodies were transported to the forensic unit of the Kluang Hospital for post-mortem examination. Local authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially on highways. In a statement, the fire department expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The accident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information. Further updates are expected as the probe continues. Traffic on the Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam road was severely affected for most of the afternoon, with diversions in place.

The two luxury cars involved sustained heavy damage, while the MPV and the other sedan were also badly damaged. The fire department emphasized the importance of safe driving practices and adherence to traffic regulations. This incident highlights the need for constant vigilance on the road, particularly on highways where speeds are higher. The community has rallied around the families of the victims, offering support and condolences.

The police have urged anyone who saw the accident or may have dashcam footage to contact the nearest police station. The investigation will also look into the possibility of road infrastructure issues contributing to the crash. As the families mourn, the authorities are working to prevent such tragedies in the future





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Kluang Crash Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam Road Fatal Accident Multi-Vehicle Collision Simpang Renggam Prison

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