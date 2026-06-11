Four Indonesian soldiers sentenced to up to three years in prison for acid attack on anti-militarism activist

Four soldiers from the Indonesian Military's Strategic Intelligence Agency are sentenced to up to three years in prison for their roles in an acid attack on anti-militarism activist Andrie Yunus. The attack was intended to teach him a lesson and deter him from further insulting the TNI.

A military police personnel escorts Indonesian service members who are accused of carrying an acid attack to human right activist Andrie Yunus . The Jakarta Military Court sentences four soldiers to up to three years in prison for their roles in the attack.

The court finds the defendants guilty of premeditated assault and orders the destruction of evidence. The attack stems from the defendants' resentment toward Andrie after watching a video of him interrupting and protesting a closed-door meeting of lawmakers. The attack was intended to teach him a lesson and deter him from further insulting the TNI. The court orders dismissal from the military service for two defendants and not for the other two, who acted as accessories in the attack.

The sentences are criticized as too lenient by rights groups and Andrie's lawyers, who call for a civilian trial to uncover all those involved in the attack





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Indonesian Military Strategic Intelligence Agency Acid Attack Anti-Militarism Activist Andrie Yunus Military Court Sentence Dismissal From The Military Service Evidence Civilian Trial

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